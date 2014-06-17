Nakheel seeks design and build firms to work on Deira Islands mega project

Master developer Nakheel has floated a design and build tender for its Deira Islands project in Dubai.

The new 15.3km waterfront city, which will add 40km, including 21km of beachfront to Dubai's coastline, is expected to contribute significantly to the government's tourism vision.

All four Deira Islands will feature hotels, resorts and residential, commercial and retail units and will become a new cultural, residential and commercial hub for the emirate.

Nakheel will masterplan and complete infrastructure work ready for third party development on each island. The developer also plans to build five hotels of its own at the Islands.

The latest tender calls for the design and build for stage one of the coastline (the two near-shore islands).

The scope of works includes placing and profiling of up to nine new beaches, construction of new coastal structures (breakwaters, revetments and quay walls), limited land reclamation, and earthworks.

The deadline for submissions is 14 August, 2014.

In April Nakheel said in a statement that it had appointed AE7 for the design and supervision services, including master planning and infrastructure design, for Deira Islands under a contract worth $7.6m (AED28m).

The same firm was also awarded another contract worth $5.3mn (AED19.5mn) covering architectural and engineering services for the Night market and Board Walk, two main attractions on the 4.5mn m2 south island.

Deira Islands is a reworking of the stalled Palm Deira development, which would have taken a similar shape to the Palm Jumeirah, but was one of many projects affected by the global finaical crisis in late 2008.