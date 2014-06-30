Nakheel unveils plan for Deira Islands shopping mall

Dubai developer awards design contract for new 620,000 sq m retail destination; part of new waterfront development

By Andy Sambidge
  • Monday, 30 June 2014 4:39 PM

Dubai developer Nakheel said on Monday it will construct a 620,000 square metre retail, dining and entertainment hub at Deira Islands, its new 15.3 square kilometre waterfront destination development.

Nakheel said in a statement that it has awarded a contract for nearly AED40m ($10.89m) to RSP Architects, Planners and Engineers as the design and supervision consultant for Deira Islands Mall.

The mall will have over 200,000 sq m of leasable space, hundreds of shops, cinemas and a wide variety of cafes and restaurants, Nakheel said.

Deira Islands Mall is the latest addition to Nakheel's growing retail project portfolio. Others include Nakheel Mall, Dragon Mart, Ibn Battuta, two major malls at Jumeirah Village and neighbourhood shopping centres at several Nakheel communities.

Deira Islands will add 40km, including 21km of beachfront to Dubai's coastline and pave the way for hundreds of tourism, leisure and residential developments including hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, mixed-use buildings and waterside homes.

Ninety four first-phase hotel plots launched by Nakheel in March received a healthy response from investors, the developer added.

Earlier this month, Nakheel launched the tender for the design and construction of nine beaches on two of the four Deira Islands, and in April the developer awarded contracts worth over AED47m to US-based AE7 for infrastructure design and architectural and engineering services at the project.

* Nakheel no longer responds to media enquiries from Arabian Business, nor does it grant Arabian Business access to any of its media events or announcements.

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

Posted by: Dan Tuesday, 8 July 2014 9:27 AM[UAE] - USA

NBI
You should by now realize that all these articles are to creat excitment in the region's real estate development business and keep some of the top officials busy and pretend to be doing a great job unbtil they are replaces and transfered to a new position.
We in the US are not out of the woods yet and all agree that it will be taking a great deal more to come out of the recession that we were in. How do you expect the Dubai business come back so repidly with no real production industry and no economic base and as you know with no oil money? I do appreciate the Dubai model for the tourist industry but how real could this be in the long term?
I lived and worked in Dubai development industry and after couple of years relized how the facade could crumble!
However, Dubai is still a great place and would visit every opprtunity I get!

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: ETE Sunday, 6 July 2014 3:02 PM[UAE] - UAE

NBI, you have a very good sense of humour!

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: NBI Tuesday, 1 July 2014 9:18 AM[UAE] - UAE

It amazing to see how with the right strategy and visionary leadership of the company, Nakheel is out of the turbulent waters in just over 5 years. This should be the MBA case study at the Harvards and the Standfords of the world!!

Reply to this comment.

