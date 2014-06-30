Nakheel unveils plan for Deira Islands shopping mall

Dubai developer Nakheel said on Monday it will construct a 620,000 square metre retail, dining and entertainment hub at Deira Islands, its new 15.3 square kilometre waterfront destination development.

Nakheel said in a statement that it has awarded a contract for nearly AED40m ($10.89m) to RSP Architects, Planners and Engineers as the design and supervision consultant for Deira Islands Mall.

The mall will have over 200,000 sq m of leasable space, hundreds of shops, cinemas and a wide variety of cafes and restaurants, Nakheel said.

Deira Islands Mall is the latest addition to Nakheel's growing retail project portfolio. Others include Nakheel Mall, Dragon Mart, Ibn Battuta, two major malls at Jumeirah Village and neighbourhood shopping centres at several Nakheel communities.

Deira Islands will add 40km, including 21km of beachfront to Dubai's coastline and pave the way for hundreds of tourism, leisure and residential developments including hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, mixed-use buildings and waterside homes.

Ninety four first-phase hotel plots launched by Nakheel in March received a healthy response from investors, the developer added.

Earlier this month, Nakheel launched the tender for the design and construction of nine beaches on two of the four Deira Islands, and in April the developer awarded contracts worth over AED47m to US-based AE7 for infrastructure design and architectural and engineering services at the project.

