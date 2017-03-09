Nasdaq Dubai to move into DIFC's new $49m project

The Exchange is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2018, will offer office and retail space

By Staff writer
  • Thursday, 9 March 2017 2:18 PM

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has named its Gate Village Building 11 project The Exchange, saying it is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2018.

Built at a total construction cost of AED180 million ($49.1 million), The Exchange will have a total leasable area of 147,000 sq ft, made up of office and retail space, a statement said.

It added that a concourse floor, located on the podium level of The Exchange, will offer F&B offerings from two world-class restaurants which will front onto The Exchange Square, a landscaped piazza. 

Long-standing DIFC tenant Nasdaq Dubai has confirmed its relocation from DIFC Precinct Building 5 to the eighth floor of The Exchange.

The first floor of the development will include a business centre, with seven additional office floors above it while the top floor will provide a dedicated rooftop space for restaurants.

Following the appointment of Khansaheb as the main contractor last year, concrete works of the substructure have been completed, with the podium level on target for completion later this month.

The concrete skeleton of the structure will be completed by July, with completion of The Exchange expected in the first quarter of 2018.

Nabil Al Kindi, executive vice president of DIFC Property Development, said: “The Exchange is a very attractive addition to our existing Gate Village and highlights our efforts to continuously enhance the appeal of DIFC, a destination beyond a financial centre.

"This latest development is testament to the significant demand for space at DIFC, as we endeavour to further develop our infrastructure and offering to meet the requirements of our growing community, in line with our 2024 strategy.”

Related:

Stories

Dubai's financial centre could top 2024 targets - exec

DIFC Authority hires ex-Emaar Malls exec as new CFO

Dubai's DIFC launches plan for MidEast's first FinTech accelerator

DIFC firms told to do more to combat money laundering

Galleries
The top restaurants in Dubai

The top restaurants in Dubai

Companies

Dubai International Financial Centre

Also in Construction

Dubai's Damac awards $380m contracts so far in 2017

In pictures: Dubai Municipality to develop the largest public park in Dubai

Also in UAE

Bentley showcases first electric car, the EXP 12 Speed 6e concept

Global sports brand launches Dubai subsidiary, eyes growth

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Media »

Noura Al Kaabi  Rani Raad  Afrah Nasser  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

The troubles at Saudi Oger have led to a cash crunch and layoffs...

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Plight of workers has alarmed their home countries and drawn...

4
Are the troubles easing for Saudi construction giant Binladin?

Are the troubles easing for Saudi construction giant Binladin?

Gulf kingdom's biggest builder appears to have pulled back from...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking