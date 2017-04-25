NBA bringing games to Dubai in 'near future'

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
World's largest basketball league wants to host at pre-season and league games in the UAE
The National Basketball Association (NBA) is exploring bringing games to the UAE and the Middle East, as part of a wider push to grow the league outside of the US.
However, one major roadblock to hosting pre-season and regular league games in the region is the current standard of dedicated basketball venues.
"It would be great to bring an NBA game to the region in the near future. It's one of the regions where we haven't had a game, and we are actively looking at opportunities to do so," said Benjamin Morel, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, EMEA for the NBA.
"We do need some arenas that meet the NBA standards, but there are a lot of ongoing projects in that respect, and we are carefully monitoring the situation," said Morel.
Presently, the NBA hosts pre-season and league games in the UK, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Manilla, Japan and China.
Bringing games to the region is just one aspect of a greater global push for the league.
"Our objective is to grow the game around the world, as we currently have 113 players out of 450 in the league that come from outside of America," said Morel.
"The Middle East is a region where we see great potential. The NBA has become quite popular, in terms of people watching the games and on social media. Basketball is a sport that resonates quite well here."
The NBA is looking at grassroots and CSR initiatives to promote the game and an active lifestyle. But it also wants its retail outlets to have a larger presence in the region. The first NBA store – which sells a variety of licensed merchandise from each of the 30 teams – in the region opened its doors in Doha, while another is planned at an unnamed location in the UAE early next door.
NBA.com – the league's news and entertainment portal – will also be fully Arabic enabled by the end of this season in the autumn.
For the record, I have to fly to the States next month to the city of Denver and will be flying Lufthansa, not because I prefer Lufthansa, but because... moreTuesday, 25 April 2017 1:13 PM - sarah
We have Saudis both male and female working the tills in supermarkets here in Riyadh - well we did at lunchtime when I popped out to get some tooth paste... moreTuesday, 25 April 2017 8:47 AM - Juan
They should look at how Brazil accomplished this when the capital was moved from Rio to Brasilia. moreTuesday, 25 April 2017 1:11 PM - R. Contreras
For the record, I have to fly to the States next month to the city of Denver and will be flying Lufthansa, not because I prefer Lufthansa, but because... moreTuesday, 25 April 2017 1:13 PM - sarah
We have Saudis both male and female working the tills in supermarkets here in Riyadh - well we did at lunchtime when I popped out to get some tooth paste... moreTuesday, 25 April 2017 8:47 AM - Juan
They should look at how Brazil accomplished this when the capital was moved from Rio to Brasilia. moreTuesday, 25 April 2017 1:11 PM - R. Contreras
I was offered 25% discount on a famous electronic brand here as my piece of equipment was broken beyond compare. Even with 25% discount it was cheaper... moreMonday, 17 April 2017 1:11 PM - gordon
Good points Big Bad Dom, the issue is poor education and lack of any kind of lane strategy. How many drivers here sit in the "middle" lane, regardless... moreMonday, 3 April 2017 8:34 AM - Ricardo
I would also like to point out that according to Radio 2 it seems as though there are roughly 25-30 songs to have been released throughout the entire 70... moreThursday, 6 April 2017 1:11 PM - KDXB
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules