Nearly 40,000 Toyota vehicles recalled in the UAE

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Al-Futtaim Motors says it has commenced a special service campaign over faulty airbags
Al-Futtaim Motors, the exclusive distributor of Toyota in the UAE, on Thursday said it has commenced a service campaign for 39,294 vehicles in the country having potentially faulty airbag inflators.
“Following communication with Toyota Motor Corporation, we have started a special service campaign on additional 39,294 vehicles in the UAE, including Corolla MY 2010 to 2013, Yaris MY 2012 and Alphard MY 2011 and 2013,” the company said.
The involved vehicles are equipped with Takata-produced front driver and/or passenger airbag inflators which contain propellants that could degrade after prolonged exposure to humidity and high temperatures.
These propellants could cause the inflators to rupture and the airbag to deploy abnormally in the event of an accident.
Al-Futtaim Motors said it has begun contacting customers with affected models to inform them about the situation and arrange service bookings accordingly.
Globally, the recall affects 750,000 vehicles in Japan, 650,000 in China, 350,000 in Europe and 1.16 million in other areas including Oceania, and Central and South America. North American vehicles are, however, exempt from the recall.
The recall covers such models as the Auris, the Rav 4, the Corolla Axio, the Corolla Fielder and the Noah or Voxy.
Takata’s defective airbag inflators have forced automobile makers to recall about 100 million vehicles globally.
Customers can contact 800TOYOTA (800-869 682) from 8.00am to 7.00pm, Saturday to Thursday.
I hope the old very poor customer service which has caused me to drop souq.com would not be carried over and amazon culture will rub off with the new company... moreThursday, 30 March 2017 8:14 AM - turk971
A very good idea but if the limit is 110kph why have the radar at 131kph? What ever happened to the zero tolerance that was previously announced? 10% tolerance... moreThursday, 30 March 2017 11:50 AM - Safe Driver
Used to shop through souq.com, poor customer service handling turned me off. I am still a fan of e-commerce but doing my business with other service providers... moreThursday, 30 March 2017 11:50 AM - turk971
"Ask not what Dubai can do for you, ask what you can do for Dubai" (with apologies to JFK) moreSunday, 26 March 2017 8:30 AM - Tony Gray
I hope the old very poor customer service which has caused me to drop souq.com would not be carried over and amazon culture will rub off with the new company... moreThursday, 30 March 2017 8:14 AM - turk971
This seems to be a bid purely for the sake of PR and free publicity. The whole world knew that Souq had already entered into exclusivity with Amazon, and... moreSunday, 26 March 2017 5:42 PM - Skeptic
"Ask not what Dubai can do for you, ask what you can do for Dubai" (with apologies to JFK) moreSunday, 26 March 2017 8:30 AM - Tony Gray
Yes right, banking services here are not up to levels of developed countries let alone telephone services, but great deal of effort is visible in improving... moreSunday, 26 March 2017 4:42 PM - Diya Pardasani
There are many tips, dos and donts to engage and motivate employees. Motivators must always match the bank’s ethics and values not fear factor, conspiracy... moreSunday, 19 March 2017 9:00 AM - Henryk
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules