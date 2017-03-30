Nearly 40,000 Toyota vehicles recalled in the UAE

Al-Futtaim Motors says it has commenced a special service campaign over faulty airbags

By Parag Deulgaonkar
  • Thursday, 30 March 2017 5:20 PM

Al-Futtaim Motors, the exclusive distributor of Toyota in the UAE, on Thursday said it has commenced a service campaign for 39,294 vehicles in the country having potentially faulty airbag inflators.

“Following communication with Toyota Motor Corporation, we have started a special service campaign on additional 39,294 vehicles in the UAE, including Corolla MY 2010 to 2013,  Yaris MY 2012 and Alphard MY 2011 and 2013,” the company said.

The involved vehicles are equipped with Takata-produced front driver and/or passenger airbag inflators which contain propellants that could degrade after prolonged exposure to humidity and high temperatures.

These propellants could cause the inflators to rupture and the airbag to deploy abnormally in the event of an accident.

Al-Futtaim Motors said it has begun contacting customers with affected models to inform them about the situation and arrange service bookings accordingly.

Globally, the recall affects 750,000 vehicles in Japan, 650,000 in China, 350,000 in Europe and 1.16 million in other areas including Oceania, and Central and South America. North American vehicles are, however, exempt from the recall.

The recall covers such models as the Auris, the Rav 4, the Corolla Axio, the Corolla Fielder and the Noah or Voxy.

Takata’s defective airbag inflators have forced automobile makers to recall about 100 million vehicles globally.

Customers can contact 800TOYOTA (800-869 682) from 8.00am to 7.00pm, Saturday to Thursday.

