Nearly 80,000 bounced cheques reported in Dubai last year

Of the 79,525 cases, 20,046 were resolved before the cases were transferred to prosecutors - report
Police in Dubai recorded almost 80,000 cases of bounced cheques last year, it was reported on Tuesday.
A total of 79,525 cases were dealt with in 2013, up from 68,707 in 2012, The National reported.
Of the 79,525 cases, 20,046 were resolved before the cases were transferred to prosecutors. Of the 68,707 cases in 2012, 20,512 were resolved before prosecutors intervened, the paper said, quoting Col Abdullah Khadem Surour, director of Al Barsha Police Station.
He told the paper: “In 2009, there were 65,542 cases of bounced cheques; in 2010, there were 81,203 cases; and, in 2011, there were 69,054 cases.”
Col Mohamad Nasser Al Razooqi, deputy director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation for Police Station Affairs, added that those whose cheques bounce are given a one-month grace period before their case is transferred to public prosecution.
Earlier this year, Michael Tomalin, the former CEO of the National Bank of Abu Dhabi told Arabian Business that issuing a bounced cheque should be decriminalised and banks should stop demanding security cheques for personal loans.
Tomalin said using cheques as a form of payment or security for a loan was archaic and he supported a long-running campaign to have bounced cheques decriminalised.
