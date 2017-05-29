Nestlé Middle East braces for five-fold Ramadan surge

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Company says it is expecting huge demand for its food and beverage products during the holy month
Nestlé Middle East is expecting demand for its food and beverage products to surge by more than five times over during Ramadan, according to a senior company official.
Eric Maraval, supply chain director for Nestlé in the Middle East, said planning for Ramadan began a full year in advance, with plans for next year’s holy month already in place during the execution of the 2017 plans.
“Demand surges during this time of year, Maggi soups for instance will see demand spike during Ramadan, increasing by around five times over. This is a huge seasonality spike that we need to plan for long in advance, both in terms of manufacturing capacity and logistics,” he said.
“We’re getting very good at it now. By the end of May this year we already had our plans in place for Ramadan in 2018.”
Nestlé Middle East works with Mohebi Logistics in the UAE, accounting for around 50 percent of all volumes at its new 90,000 pallet position distribution centre in Dubai South.
The new factory will provide employment for 340 people from 20 countries.
Nestlé already operates two other factories in Dubai Investment Park, one for Nestlé Waters, and another – Nestlé Dubai Manufacturing – covering other products.
@Fentoni :
Meltoo business model has been proven to be successful in different countries, so I think your concerns are non-issues.
In France... more
I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... moreMonday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
Well written piece. Clearly the pressure on OPEC countries holding to their quotas will become even harder. Nigeria etc. are desperate to pump & sell a... moreMonday, 29 May 2017 9:18 AM - Victory Red
Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.
If your vehicle hits someone... more
@Fentoni :
Meltoo business model has been proven to be successful in different countries, so I think your concerns are non-issues.
In France... more
I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... moreMonday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
Other than the high fees..hidden profits being made in the form of huge mark ups on text books, uniforms, shoes even...then there is fees for participation... moreSunday, 14 May 2017 11:17 AM - Joseph
Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.
If your vehicle hits someone... more
Am quiet angry that Mr Al Abbar talks about high school fees and conveniently forgets about high mall rates, high community fees in his master communities... moreFriday, 19 May 2017 12:22 PM - Vito rammuzzi
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules