Nestlé Middle East braces for five-fold Ramadan surge

Company says it is expecting huge demand for its food and beverage products during the holy month

By ASC Staff
  • Monday, 29 May 2017 1:51 PM
Eric Maraval, supply chain director for Nestlé in the Middle East.

Nestlé Middle East is expecting demand for its food and beverage products to surge by more than five times over during Ramadan, according to a senior company official.

Eric Maraval, supply chain director for Nestlé in the Middle East, said planning for Ramadan began a full year in advance, with plans for next year’s holy month already in place during the execution of the 2017 plans.

“Demand surges during this time of year, Maggi soups for instance will see demand spike during Ramadan, increasing by around five times over. This is a huge seasonality spike that we need to plan for long in advance, both in terms of manufacturing capacity and logistics,” he said.

“We’re getting very good at it now. By the end of May this year we already had our plans in place for Ramadan in 2018.”

Nestlé Middle East works with Mohebi Logistics in the UAE, accounting for around 50 percent of all volumes at its new 90,000 pallet position distribution centre in Dubai South.

The new factory will provide employment for 340 people from 20 countries.

Nestlé already operates two other factories in Dubai Investment Park, one for Nestlé Waters, and another – Nestlé Dubai Manufacturing – covering other products.

