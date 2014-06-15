New accreditation programme for Qatari SMEs

A new independent certification programme aims at assisting entrepreneurs and SMEs in Qatar to capitalise on contracting opportunities and improve their business processes.

Enterprise Qatar (EQ), a company responsible for supporting and promoting SMEs in Qatar, has launched the SME Rating and Accreditation programme – a comprehensive assessment of all aspects of an SME’s business, including financial performance, quality of management, business model efficiency, and market potential.

The organisation’s new programme consists of a rating process, which EQ will undertake in collaboration with Dun & Bradstreet, a US financial data and business information provider.

The process will include submission of data by interested SMEs, which will be followed by the partners’ site visit and detailed interaction with the SME’s management.

It will allow the applicant SMEs to understand internal business gaps and institute required improvements and needed interventions to enhance their business performance.

"Local SMEs should take full advantage of EQ's latest programme in order to diagnose their company's financial and business health,” said Abdul Basit Al Ajji, manager of the SPX Department at Enterprise Qatar.

Omran Hamad Al Kuwari, chief executive officer of EQ, stated: "We encourage all SMEs to apply, as we are in advanced discussions with key government and non-government companies, as well as financial institutions, which are willing to provide services to rated companies and access to a growing segment of the business community.”

Prashant Kumar, associate director at Dun & Bradstreet, added that rating and accreditation was a key step in the development of a vibrant SME eco-system.