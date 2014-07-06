New business app links world to Dubai

A new app from online business club Fit For Business is set to be launched, helping to connect its members more efficiently, as well as develop connections overseas.

The app, which will gives users access to all other Fit For Business members, as well as business information and advice, details of forthcoming events, and a round-up of events gone by, is due to be launched this week.

Further benefits of the app include members’ promotions and a regular newsletter.

Founder of the private-members club, Liam Mooney, said: “We’re trying to encourage more online interaction between members.

“Through the app you can get in touch with other members, and get expert advice. It’s all about connecting people and doing it in a way that gets more personal interaction.”

The app coincides with Fit For Business’s overseas membership campaign, inviting people around the world to join its online community.

Overseas members would receive the same benefits as Dubai-based members, depending on the level of their membership – ‘economy’, ‘business class’, or ‘first class’.

At the highest grade, benefits include the ability to post vacancies on a job board, post blogs about company news, promotion on social media, and more.

Mooney continued: “We’re linking Dubai to the rest of the world. People with a business interest in Dubai can come to Fit For Business if the need reliable contacts.

“If you want to set up a company here in Dubai and you’re a Fit For Business member, you have immediate access to companies, services, experts, and so on.

“Everything is online – we have interesting interviews with business leaders, excellent speakers, and lots more.

“It benefits people overseas who want to come here because they won’t have to spend months and years chasing dead ends, useless connections and incorrect business information.

“We are totally impartial and not affiliated with anybody, so we will give members more honest feedback. It makes the information much more reliable.”

According to Mooney, existing members will also benefit from the launch of the group’s overseas membership.

He added: “Existing members will benefit because more people will come to Dubai, and these new people will need to use our members’ services.

“They will also be able to recruit more easily, and will be able to find more quality connections.

“The UK is one place we’re targeting, but also places like China and Russia – we’re looking to link up east and west, Europe with Dubai and Asia.

“We’re doing our bit to promote Dubai, increase business activity here, and make sure there are real business people making real connections, and doing real work together.”

For more information, visit www.fit4businessclub.com.