New date set for first Sandstorm Dubai event amid high demand

Obstacle course race put back to Feb 10; will take place across 5km and 10km distances through four terrains

By Staff writer
  • Thursday, 19 January 2017 2:13 PM

A new date has been set for the first Sandstorm event, an obstacle race open to all fitness levels and backgrounds, to be held in the deserts of Dubai.

Originally due to take place on January 27, Dubai Holding has announced that it has been put back to February 10.

The company said the decision was made in response to the "large demand for participation from across the UAE and beyond".

"The new date provides those who were unable to register an extended opportunity to join the highly anticipated family event, which is the largest obstacle race in the UAE," it said in a statement.

The event takes place across 5km and 10km distances through four terrains - rock, sand, water and mud with more than 30 obstacles that blend into a backdrop of sand dunes, lakes, greenery and wildlife. The first edition of the race will be held at the Al Qudra Lakes, within the Al Marmoum Conservation Reserve Dubai.

Designed by an award-winning team of international course designers, the course also includes a dedicated Race Village facility, which will offer a range of entertainment and leisure activities for race participants and families.

To ensure the safety for all involved, full risk assessments have been completed by qualified experts, and trained marshals and first aid personnel will be onsite throughout the event.

Sandstorm is one of the initiatives that Dubai Holding Corporate Wellness Programme supports to promote a healthier, happier and more active nation.

Related:

Stories

First Sandstorm obstacle race set to be held in Dubai desert

$250k bonus offered for Dubai Marathon world record run

Tough Mudder Dubai set to launch in December

The rise of adventure races: Tough Mudder CEO Will Dean

Ethiopian legend Bekele confirmed for Dubai Marathon

Galleries
Travel hacks for solo vacationers

Travel hacks for solo vacationers

Companies

Dubai Holding

Also in Sport

Video: Iranian women volleyball duo make history

In pictures: Preview of Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club

Also in UAE

Taliban seeks to reassure UAE over Afghanistan terror attack

Etihad set to launch double daily service to Düsseldorf

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Egypt »

Jawad Nabulsi  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah  Radwa Rostom  Mohamed El Dahshan 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Qatari cycling event foreshadows 2022 World Cup weather concerns

Qatari cycling event foreshadows 2022 World Cup weather concerns

Competitors at a world cycling competition in Qatar may have...

Bahraini overtures to Kenya-born runners attract medals, controversy

Bahraini overtures to Kenya-born runners attract medals, controversy

Oil-rich Bahrain has been luring poor but talented young runners...

3
Meddling for medals: the politics of sport in the Gulf

Meddling for medals: the politics of sport in the Gulf

Kuwait’s recent re-suspension from the International Olympic...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking