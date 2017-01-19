New date set for first Sandstorm Dubai event amid high demand

A new date has been set for the first Sandstorm event, an obstacle race open to all fitness levels and backgrounds, to be held in the deserts of Dubai.

Originally due to take place on January 27, Dubai Holding has announced that it has been put back to February 10.

The company said the decision was made in response to the "large demand for participation from across the UAE and beyond".

"The new date provides those who were unable to register an extended opportunity to join the highly anticipated family event, which is the largest obstacle race in the UAE," it said in a statement.

The event takes place across 5km and 10km distances through four terrains - rock, sand, water and mud with more than 30 obstacles that blend into a backdrop of sand dunes, lakes, greenery and wildlife. The first edition of the race will be held at the Al Qudra Lakes, within the Al Marmoum Conservation Reserve Dubai.

Designed by an award-winning team of international course designers, the course also includes a dedicated Race Village facility, which will offer a range of entertainment and leisure activities for race participants and families.

To ensure the safety for all involved, full risk assessments have been completed by qualified experts, and trained marshals and first aid personnel will be onsite throughout the event.

Sandstorm is one of the initiatives that Dubai Holding Corporate Wellness Programme supports to promote a healthier, happier and more active nation.