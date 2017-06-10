New deal aims to get more Saudi women into real estate

Property consultants JLL signs agreement with Effat University which provides higher education for women in Gulf kingdom

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 10 June 2017 12:43 AM
(Stringer/AFP/Getty Images - for illustrative purposes only)

(Stringer/AFP/Getty Images - for illustrative purposes only)

JLL, the golbal real estate investment and advisory firm, and Effat University, a private non-profit institution of higher education for women in Saudi Arabia, have signed an agreement that encourages students into the property sector.

The memorandum of understanding is a collaboration that aims to increase the participation of female students in real estate through internships at JLL’s offices in Saudi Arabia.

As part of the agreement, JLL will also deliver presentations at the University to educate and provide knowledge on the sector in Saudi Arabia.

The MoU was signed in Jeddah between Jamil Ghaznawi, country head of JLL KSA, and Dr Haifa Jamal AlLail, president of Effat University.

“Real estate offers a diverse and dynamic career path, and this new partnership provides unique opportunities for us to engage and hopefully attract new talent into our fast-moving industry,” said Ghaznawi.

“We are excited by the partnership and are looking forward to collaborating with Effat University to not only introduce our industry to the students but also share real-life insights into real estate.”

The MoU includes seminars, lectures, forums, meetings, training and conferences to ensure the benefit of experiences for both JLL and Effat University.

The University, founded in 1999, operates under the umbrella of King Faisal Charitable Foundation and has four colleges, 13 undergraduate programs and three graduate programs.

Allail said: “This collaboration will open doors for our students and give them the practical training to be exposed to real work experiences which is a key factor for their future careers."

