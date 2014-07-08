New delay likely for first Qatar Airways A380 delivery

Latest scheduling update suggest that launch of first A380 route has been put back until October

By Andy Sambidge
  • Tuesday, 8 July 2014 1:47 PM

The delivery date of Qatar Airways's first A380 aircraft is likely to be postponed again as the airline continues to adjust the date of its launch flight to London Heathrow.

According to a schedule update posted on the Airline Route website, the superjumbo is now set to launch on October 14, about five months later than originally planned.

It is the latest schedule change posted by Qatar Airways after earlier dates in September, August and July although further changes remain highly possible, the website said.

The airline initially planned to receive three of its order of 13 A380s in June, to be flown first to London Heathrow, and then to Paris and New York.

Last month, the airline's CEO Akbar Al Baker said delivery of the first three Airbus A380 superjumbos to Qatar Airways had hit a further delay of several weeks due to unresolved cabin issues.

The delivery had originally been expected around the end of May, coinciding with a meeting of global airlines in Qatar's capital Doha, but was pushed back after the airline apparently rejected the aircraft during a routine pre-delivery inspection.

Airbus said at the time it could not comment on delivery dates for individual aircraft, which was a matter for the customer.

Delays in jetliner deliveries can cause disruption and extra cost for airlines as they reassign aircraft to fill the gap.

The A380 was designed with a cabin that can be heavily customised to support a luxury brand, but this requires complex configuration when preparing the first model for a new airline.

Related:

Stories

Qatar Airways A380 deliveries delayed again, says CEO

Qatar Airways CEO threatens to halt Airbus orders if slots denied

Qatar Airways Cargo takes delivery of sixth Boeing freighter plane

Qatar Airways delays taking first A380 by several weeks

Galleries
Qatar Airways celebrates Chicago launch

Qatar Airways celebrates Chicago launch

Companies

Qatar Airways

Airbus

Also in Transport

Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

UAE's Etihad inks codeshare deal with Montenegro Airlines

Also in Qatar

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Qatar tests cooled helmets to help construction workers beat heat

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Egypt »

Jawad Nabulsi  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah  Radwa Rostom  Mohamed El Dahshan 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Election of Donald Trump, one-time owner of now-defunct East...

3
Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

In a few short years how we get from A to B will be dramatically...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking