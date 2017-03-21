New Dubai beachfront resort to take four years to build

A major beachfront project to include MGM and Bellagio hotels in Dubai for the first time will take four years to complete, it has been announced.

Work is set to start on the entertainment destination located at Jumeirah beach near Burj Al Arab in Dubai in the third quarter of 2017.

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, officially launched the project on Tuesday.

Wasl Hospitality and Leisure, a subsidiary of wasl Asset Management Group, is in charge of developing the project and has selected MGM Hospitality to advise on the development of a premier destination resort in Dubai and to operate the resort when completed.

Sheikh Mohammed praised the development of the project and highlighted the key components of tourism industry of the UAE which is considered as key contributor of economic diversification.

Hesham Al Qassim, the chief executive of Wasl Asset Management, and Bill Hornbuckle, president of MGM Resorts jointly briefed Sheikh Mohammed about the different components of the resort that will contain 2 million square feet of built-up space, including an MGM Hotel, MGM-branded residences and a Bellagio-branded hotel containing a total of 1,000 rooms and 10 villas.

There will also be a 500,000-sq-ft theatre, a range of restaurants, museums, a major beach club and adventure zones for both adults and children.

The site will "occupy the longest stretch of water¬front ever developed in Dubai" along the Jumeirah Beach front.

"We are excited and honoured by the opportunity to introduce our brands in one of the world’s fastest-growing tourist destinations," said Hornbuckle in a statement. "This marks the first time we will offer multiple MGM luxury brands at a prime beachfront location."