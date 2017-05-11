New Dubai mall signs up Fabyland as entertainment provider

Cityland Mall, the UAE’s first nature-inspired mall scheduled for launch in the second quarter of 2018, has announced Fabyland as its official family entertainment provider.

Fabyland, a brand run by Al-Othaim Leisure & Tourism Co, is a ‘futuristic’ family entertainment destination that has a wide variety of rides and games, a statement said.

It added that Fabyland will occupy close to 35,700 square feet of floor space and offer a variety of popular attractions, such as Family Swing, XD Dark Ride, Bumper Cars and an interactive soft play area.

It will also house an ‘Action Zone’ infused with virtual reality technology, as well as an ‘Adventure Zone’ where competitive games will be inspired by adrenaline-fueled activities like climbing, jumping, sliding and free fall.

Enthusiasts of arcade games will also enjoy an assortment of video games, skill-enhancing games, redemption games and ‘kiddie rides’.

Fahimuddin Sharfuddin, CEO, Cityland Group, said: “We are delighted to have Fabyland on board, and their inclusion into the exciting mix of attractions at Cityland Mall promises a memorable experience for people of all ages.”

Mohammed Salem, chief operations officer, Al-Othaim Leisure & Tourism Co, added: “Fabyland at Cityland Mall will be third family entertainment center in UAE and sixth in the brand portfolio across the MENA region. We are excited to have partnered with Cityland Group.”

Fabyland will be located close to the food court that will serve up more than 75 dining options. Ten percent of the total leasable area within the mall is dedicated to entertainment spots.

The mall’s star attraction will be an expansive, 200,000 square feet outdoor garden, called ‘Central Park’, which will highlight the rich biodiversity of nature through unique attractions.