New GCC building deals set to hit $85.6bn in 2017

Figure would represent an increase of about 7% as UAE tops regional ranking

By James Morgan
  • Friday, 26 May 2017 10:02 AM
The value of new GCC building contracts is likely to hit $85.6bn in 2017, according to Ventures Onsite. (Image: Walter Bibikow/Corbis)

The overall value of new building contracts awarded in the GCC in 2017 is expected to hit $85.6bn.

This is the conclusion of the GCC Building Construction Market Report, which was created by Ventures Onsite on behalf of The Big 5 Heavy.

If accurate, the figure would represent an increase of approximately 7 percent, compared to the $79.5bn of new construction contracts awarded in the GCC in 2016.

The UAE tops the regional ranking, with an estimated $40.5bn (AED148.8bn) of building contractor awards predicted during 2017. Qatar is in second place with $16.7bn (QR60.8bn), and Saudi Arabia is in third with $16bn (SR60bn).

The UAE also topped the GCC league table in 2016, with $32.6bn worth of project awards – the highest figure since 2008.

Approximately 45% of building projects in the GCC are in the pre-construction phase, while 32 percent are at the tendering stage, according to Ventures Onsite.

The Big 5 Heavy will replace the Middle East Concrete (MEC) and PMV Live events, which were previously collocated with The Big 5 exhibition in Dubai.

The inaugural The Big 5 Heavy will run from 26-28 March, 2018 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) in the UAE.

