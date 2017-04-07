New hub for UAE motorsport sector to be completed by end-2017

Work is underway on a new hub for the UAE motorsport industry as part of the commercial transformation of MotorCity and its showcase venue Dubai Autodrome, it has been announced.

Developed by Union Properties and Multilink Contracting, the 6,000 square metre Motorsport Business Park, located in the centre of the 5.39km race circuit, will bring together all of the major UAE motorsport businesses and racing teams.

Due for completion in December, the project will complement the recently established Grandstand Retail Plaza, which accommodates shops overlooking the main straight at Dubai Autodrome, and The Ribbon Mall.

It is the latest phase of development adding an ever-expanding range of apartments, shops and restaurants to the MotorCity community which has been growing steadily around Dubai Autodrome since 2004, a statement said.

It added that the new Motorsport Business Park will house multiple companies and teams in units of 200 and 420 square metres, with the level of demand for space making an extension likely.

Ryan Trutch, Dubai Autodrome special projects manager, said: “This bespoke facility will be a game changer for the motorsports industry in Dubai as it brings the major stakeholders involved in UAE motorsports together under one big roof. It will give these businesses easy access to our circuit, whether for testing or customer experiences.”

Richard Birch, Dubai Autodrome general manager, added: “We have been overwhelmed by interest in the new project and have even contemplated a phase two for 2018.

“But first we want to concentrate on getting phase one built. We had to overcome some frustrating delays in the past eight months, but I’m very pleased to say we have finally broken ground on the project and moving forward quickly.”

The recent opening of the Grandstand Retail Plaza in the grandstand area of Dubai Autodrome added a range of cafes, motorbike shops, a gym and other outlets, all overlooking the circuit.