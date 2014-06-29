New Hyundai slows down ahead of speed radars

If you take the same road everyday to work, chances are you already know the exact locations of the speed cameras you will encounter along the way.

But if you are driving down a completely unfamiliar street, the thought of having a car that detects upcoming radars is comforting indeed.

Hyundai’s latest creation is designed to do exactly that. Its new Genesis will automatically slow down for speed cameras as it combines both GPS and braking technology.

It will detect radars at an 800 metre distance, alert the driver and automatically start slowing down gradually until it’s within the legal speed limit.

However, this system will only work on fixed speed cameras and not on patrolling police vehicles. This speed camera feature will not be available on the first models of the Genesis, coming out on October 2014, but will be incorporated in future versions and is not yet confirmed to arrive in the UAE.

The technology has already sparked controversy with safety advocates saying that the point is not to speed in the first place and this encourages reckless driving.