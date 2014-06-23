New lab trials show camel milk has power to fight cancer

Protein casein shown to prevent colon cancer; next step for researchers will be human trials

By Neil Halligan
  • Monday, 23 June 2014 1:13 PM

New research by scientists has revealed that camel milk has the power to fight certain diseases, including cancer.

A report in the Muscat Daily newspaper says that a protein found in camel milk – casein – has been shown to prevent colon cancer and aluminium toxicity in brain cells, according to Dr Ahmed al Alawi and Dr Mostafa Waly, researchers from the Food Science and Nutrition Department at the College of Agricultural and Marine Sciences, Sultan Qaboos University.

The next step for researchers will be human trials, according to Dr Waly.

“Our research has found that casein in camel milk has an effect on cellular metabolism,” Dr Waly told Muscat Daily.

“We have completed animal trials which have revealed that casein protein extracted from camel milk has potential in delaying the incidence of diseases. In animal models, it has helped in preventing colon cancer and reducing aluminium toxicity in brain cells.”

Packed with vitamins B and C, iron and minerals, camel milk has high nutritional value and contains immunoglobulins which boost the body’s immune system.

Posted by: Paola Borio Wednesday, 25 June 2014 8:43 AM[UAE] - Italy

treatment of Crohn's Disease of Inflammatory?

