New lab trials show camel milk has power to fight cancer

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Protein casein shown to prevent colon cancer; next step for researchers will be human trials
New research by scientists has revealed that camel milk has the power to fight certain diseases, including cancer.
A report in the Muscat Daily newspaper says that a protein found in camel milk – casein – has been shown to prevent colon cancer and aluminium toxicity in brain cells, according to Dr Ahmed al Alawi and Dr Mostafa Waly, researchers from the Food Science and Nutrition Department at the College of Agricultural and Marine Sciences, Sultan Qaboos University.
The next step for researchers will be human trials, according to Dr Waly.
“Our research has found that casein in camel milk has an effect on cellular metabolism,” Dr Waly told Muscat Daily.
“We have completed animal trials which have revealed that casein protein extracted from camel milk has potential in delaying the incidence of diseases. In animal models, it has helped in preventing colon cancer and reducing aluminium toxicity in brain cells.”
Packed with vitamins B and C, iron and minerals, camel milk has high nutritional value and contains immunoglobulins which boost the body’s immune system.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules