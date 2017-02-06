New luxury holiday firm launches in Ras Al Khaimah

|Home
Safarak, which means Your Travel in Arabic, will offer sightseeing tours, customised luxury journeys, airport transfer and shuttle services
Safarak, a new luxury destination management company has been officially launched in Ras Al Khaimah as part of the emirate's to boost tourism.
Offering a range of carefully crafted sightseeing tours, customised luxury journeys, airport transfer and shuttle services, Safarak, means ‘Your Travel’ in Arabic.
It is the latest addition to RAK Hospitality Logistics, which aims to provide tailored services to the hospitality and leisure sectors.
According to Ghada Sfeir, operations manager of RAK Hospitality Logistics, Safarak’s entry comes at a time of immense growth in the emirate.
"By 2025, the emirate aims to boost the number of visitors from 740,000 in 2015 to an incredible three million, with an annual growth rate of 28 percent, and tourism revenue of AED7.2 billion," she said.
Earlier this month, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) announced a partnership with TUI India Pvt Ltd, one of the leading travel companies in India, in an effort to increase the number of tourists from the country.
India is ranked as the emirate’s fourth largest international source market, with the northern UAE emirate recording a 19 percent rise in Indian hotel guests between January and November in 2016 compared to the same period in 2015.
