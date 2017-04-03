New luxury hotel, serviced apartments planned for Dubai

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
UAE-based Rotana signs agreement with RSG International to run project set for 2020 completion
UAE-based Rotana has signed an agreement with RSG International for a new five star hotel and serviced apartment project in Dubai.
Named Sabah Rotana, the 54-storey, 534-room property located in Sufouh Gardens on Sheikh Zayed Road will be managed by Rotana on behalf of RSG International and is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2020.
The agreement was signed by Raj Sahni (Abu Sabah), owner and chairman of RSG International, and Nasser Al Nowais, chairman of Rotana.
Al Nowais said: “Sabah Rotana has been designed keeping in mind the comfort and flexibility that today’s modern traveller demands, and will offer guests an enriching experience. The project continues Rotana’s strategy of centrally locating its properties in prime city areas in order for guests to enjoy greater convenience and easy accessibility.”
Sahni added: “We hope to create an iconic hospitality landmark in Dubai. RSG International has long been a trusted name in the region’s property development market, and our collaboration with Rotana on this prestigious new project will allow us to consolidate our presence in the fast-growing hospitality segment.”
The hotel will feature 210 rooms in addition to 10 executive suites and two ultra-luxurious presidential suites.
The hotel apartments will include 260 one-bedroom and 52 two-bedroom apartments while there will also be seven restaurants, bars and three nightclubs including one on the rooftop.
Another key attraction will be the business and recreational facilities including three meeting rooms, an executive lounge, and a gym, swimming pool and wellness lounge.
Good points Big Bad Dom, the issue is poor education and lack of any kind of lane strategy. How many drivers here sit in the "middle" lane, regardless... moreMonday, 3 April 2017 8:34 AM - Ricardo
You could say the same for most European capital cities, Scandinavian major cities, New York, Melbourne, Sydney etc... moreMonday, 3 April 2017 11:45 AM - Fentoni
Good piece.
It would appear that the race to build malls and add retail space in GCC might well out pace the demand. That will result in excess... more
Good points Big Bad Dom, the issue is poor education and lack of any kind of lane strategy. How many drivers here sit in the "middle" lane, regardless... moreMonday, 3 April 2017 8:34 AM - Ricardo
Hopefully this will put a stop to all of the fakes. moreSunday, 2 April 2017 12:41 PM - David
I hope the old very poor customer service which has caused me to drop souq.com would not be carried over and amazon culture will rub off with the new company... moreThursday, 30 March 2017 8:14 AM - turk971
"Ask not what Dubai can do for you, ask what you can do for Dubai" (with apologies to JFK) moreSunday, 26 March 2017 8:30 AM - Tony Gray
Yes right, banking services here are not up to levels of developed countries let alone telephone services, but great deal of effort is visible in improving... moreSunday, 26 March 2017 4:42 PM - Diya Pardasani
He does participate in philanthropic activities. I looked it up. moreSunday, 26 March 2017 12:36 PM - Anthony Wilson
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules