New luxury hotel, serviced apartments planned for Dubai

UAE-based Rotana signs agreement with RSG International to run project set for 2020 completion

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 3 April 2017 2:59 PM
Nasser Al Nowais, chairman of Rotana.

UAE-based Rotana has signed an agreement with RSG International for a new five star hotel and serviced apartment project in Dubai.

Named Sabah Rotana, the 54-storey, 534-room property located in Sufouh Gardens on Sheikh Zayed Road will be managed by Rotana on behalf of RSG International and is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2020.

The agreement was signed by Raj Sahni (Abu Sabah), owner and chairman of RSG International, and Nasser Al Nowais, chairman of Rotana.

Al Nowais said: “Sabah Rotana has been designed keeping in mind the comfort and flexibility that today’s modern traveller demands, and will offer guests an enriching experience. The project continues Rotana’s strategy of centrally locating its properties in prime city areas in order for guests to enjoy greater convenience and easy accessibility.”

Sahni added: “We hope to create an iconic hospitality landmark in Dubai. RSG International has long been a trusted name in the region’s property development market, and our collaboration with Rotana on this prestigious new project will allow us to consolidate our presence in the fast-growing hospitality segment.”

The hotel will feature 210 rooms in addition to 10 executive suites and two ultra-luxurious presidential suites.

The hotel apartments will include 260 one-bedroom and 52 two-bedroom apartments while there will also be seven restaurants, bars and three nightclubs including one on the rooftop.

Another key attraction will be the business and recreational facilities including three meeting rooms, an executive lounge, and a gym, swimming pool and wellness lounge.

