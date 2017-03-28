New RAK resort revealed

The latest hotel in the emirate will be built on the man-made Al Marjan islands

By Courtney Trenwith
  • Tuesday, 28 March 2017 10:53 AM
Minor Hotels, the owner of the Anantara brand, said it would manage the Avani Al Marjan Island Ras Al Khaimah Resort, to be built on View Island, one of four man-made islands that make up Al Marjan.

Minor Hotels, the owner of the Anantara brand, said it would manage the Avani Al Marjan Island Ras Al Khaimah Resort, to be built on View Island, one of four man-made islands that make up Al Marjan.

The brand of the latest resort to be built on an island off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah has been revealed.

Minor Hotels, the owner of the Anantara brand, said it would manage the Avani Al Marjan Island Ras Al Khaimah Resort, to be built on View Island, one of four man-made islands that make up Al Marjan.

The 255-key hotel will boast beachfront access with 360-degree views, all day dining and poolside restaurants, meeting and event facilities with a capacity of 200 people, a kids’ club and a spa.

Minor Hotels is already developing two other Avani-branded hotels, the 372-key Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai Hotel and the 230-key Avani Jebel Dhanna Resort in the coastal area of the Al Gharbia region of Abu Dhabi. Both are scheduled to open in 2019. The Avani brand is intended to appeal to millennial travellers.

In Ras Al Khaimah, Minor Hotels is also building a 225-key Anantara resort in Mina Al Arab, scheduled to open in 2019.

The Thailand-based hotel manager, investor and owner currently operates 10 properties across four of its brands in the UAE.


L-R: Joe McCormack, founding partner, Crowngate International and Ramzy Fenianos, VP Development, Minor Hotels Europe, Middle East and Africa, pictured at the property signing ceremony.
Related:

Stories

Ras Al Khaimah sees 9.8% jump in 2016 hotel occupancy

RAK inks tourism deal to attract more Indian visitors in 2017

Revealed: Emaar plans first RAK foray with homes, hotels, retail projects

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

RAK developer inks deal to start work on Anantara Resort & Spa

New luxury holiday firm launches in Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah plans new attractions to build on 2016 tourism growth

Galleries
The top ten Emirati restaurants in Dubai

The top ten Emirati restaurants in Dubai

Also in Travel & Hospitality

Gulf-based Indians increasingly returning home for investments

Sunil Vaswani tops Indian Rich List for third year running

Also in UAE

Emirates Global Aluminium mandates US banks for IPO: sources

Dubai's Arqaam Capital launches global hedge fund in rare move

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from UAE »

Khaldoon Al Mubarak  Noura Al Kaabi  Ahmad Belhoul  Mariam Al Mansouri  Adeeb Al Balushi 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

With the African population soaring by 30 million people a year...

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Zell am See's high mountains, dense forests and crystal-clear...

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

How the UAE's many new theme park projects will be able to co...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking