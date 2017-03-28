New RAK resort revealed

The brand of the latest resort to be built on an island off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah has been revealed.

Minor Hotels, the owner of the Anantara brand, said it would manage the Avani Al Marjan Island Ras Al Khaimah Resort, to be built on View Island, one of four man-made islands that make up Al Marjan.

The 255-key hotel will boast beachfront access with 360-degree views, all day dining and poolside restaurants, meeting and event facilities with a capacity of 200 people, a kids’ club and a spa.

Minor Hotels is already developing two other Avani-branded hotels, the 372-key Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai Hotel and the 230-key Avani Jebel Dhanna Resort in the coastal area of the Al Gharbia region of Abu Dhabi. Both are scheduled to open in 2019. The Avani brand is intended to appeal to millennial travellers.

In Ras Al Khaimah, Minor Hotels is also building a 225-key Anantara resort in Mina Al Arab, scheduled to open in 2019.

The Thailand-based hotel manager, investor and owner currently operates 10 properties across four of its brands in the UAE.



L-R: Joe McCormack, founding partner, Crowngate International and Ramzy Fenianos, VP Development, Minor Hotels Europe, Middle East and Africa, pictured at the property signing ceremony.