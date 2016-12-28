New Saudi authority set to develop theme parks industry

Council of Ministers approves the appointment of the board of the General Entertainment Authority

By Staff writer
  • Wednesday, 28 December 2016 3:22 PM

A new Saudi authority charged with developing, promoting, regulating and funding infrastructure for an entertainment industry in the Gulf kingdom has appointed its board.

The Council of Ministers of the Government of Saudi Arabia has approved the appointment of the board of the General Entertainment Authority, a statement said.

The authority is a government-sanctioned body borne out of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 program and will partner with both government bodies and the private sector to grow the infant entertainment sector in the country.

The appointment comes just weeks after Six Flags Entertainment Corp said its planned expansion into Saudi Arabia will probably include three parks, with the first to open in 2020 or 2021.

The parks, which each cost between $300 and $500 million to build, will likely be owned by the Saudi government.

The first park is tentatively planned for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's conservative capital city. Others may follow in Jeddah and at a resort elsewhere on the western Red Sea coast.

Developing the leisure sector is fraught with difficulties in Saudi Arabia, which adheres to a strict social code where women are required to wear plain loose-fitting robes, cinemas are banned and public spaces are gender-segregated.

Ahmed Aqeel AlKhateeb, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, said: “This is a significant milestone in the development of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority. We are particularly delighted to welcome international experts who will further help us in our aim of both developing and investing into the burgeoning Saudi entertainment industry.

"We have made progress in recent months and there will be much more delivery over the next year."

He added: “In line with the goals set out by Vision 2030, we will strive to provide the Saudi people with quality entertainment choices, building and supporting an entertainment sector for everyone in Saudi Arabia.

"With our board now formally in place, the next step is to move ahead with strategies that help nurture entertainment in all its forms, whilst also seeking to safeguard our precious cultural heritage.”

Amr AlMadani, the founder and former CEO of Mishkat Interactive Center for Atomic and Renewable Energy, has also been appointed CEO.

AlMadani will be responsible for day-to-day operations and for establishing the General Entertainment Authority, the statement said, adding that the board will meet quarterly.

Related:

Stories

Six Flags aiming to open first Saudi park by 2021

Saudi king set to launch new mega development projects

Revealed: SeaWorld Abu Dhabi to open on Yas Island in 2022

Six Flags said to plan world's biggest roller coaster in Dubai

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

Galleries
Theme parks: The UAE's bid to become the entertainment capital of the world

Theme parks: The UAE's bid to become the entertainment capital of the world

Dubai theme park begins to take shape

Dubai theme park begins to take shape

Companies

Six Flags

Also in Travel & Hospitality

First overseas Dukes project set for soft opening in Dubai on Dec 28

Revealed: Dubai to bring in 2017 with Expo 2020 fireworks display

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi's Petrorabigh chooses HSBC Capital as adviser for rights issue

Saudi sovereign fund set to buy stake in UAE utility firm

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

With the African population soaring by 30 million people a year...

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Zell am See's high mountains, dense forests and crystal-clear...

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

How the UAE's many new theme park projects will be able to co...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking