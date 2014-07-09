New Saudi company set up to develop Madinah

Saudi gov’t provides $530m for new firm to develop Islam’s second holiest city

By Courtney Trenwith
  • Wednesday, 9 July 2014 2:04 PM

Saudi Arabia has established a company with nearly SAR2 billion ($530m) in initial equity to develop Madinah, the second holiest city in Islam.

The joint stock company, Al Maqar Development Company, will have 198 million shares in the form of assets.

Each share will have a nominal value of SAR10 and all will be fully owned by the Madinah Mayoralty, local media reported.

No details were provided about the exact projects.

The oil-rich Saudi government has been undergoing a vast and expensive development of the kingdom, including new metros, airports, roads and housing, as well as a $20bn redevelopment of the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site.

Related:

Stories

Makkah Grand Mosque extension creates space for 625,000

Saudi Arabia's new taxi service to create 60,000 new jobs

Saudi judge on trial for using Twitter

Saudi Arabia mulls launch of matchmaker licence

Saudi overtaken by US as largest oil producer

Also in Construction

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Saudi energy firm wins deal to build solar project in Mexico

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Zain Saudi in talks to sell mobile towers to TASC and ACWA

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

The troubles at Saudi Oger have led to a cash crunch and layoffs...

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Plight of workers has alarmed their home countries and drawn...

4
Are the troubles easing for Saudi construction giant Binladin?

Are the troubles easing for Saudi construction giant Binladin?

Gulf kingdom's biggest builder appears to have pulled back from...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking