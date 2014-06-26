New survey shows UAE residents are happy with life

Standard of living, career opportunities and the level of pay are among the top reasons for contentment

By Neil Halligan
  • Thursday, 26 June 2014 5:46 PM

The standard of living, career opportunities and the level of pay are among the top reasons why the majority of UAE residents have recorded a strong level of happiness in a new online survey.

The survey, conducted by www.whichschooladvisor.com, canvassed the views of over 3,400 people of various nationalities, age groups and income brackets across the seven emirates between May and June.

On the flip side, the main concerns of half of the people surveyed were rises in rent and job in security.

As well as the standard of living and the pay, the lack of crime was identified as a reason for people staying on in the UAE.

Almost 70 percent of those surveyed said the job opportunities were better than in their home country, and generally feel better off because they live in the UAE.

Arab Nationals and Filipinos are the most likely to be happy with UAE pay, citing it as better or much better than the salary they would draw at home.

Both Filipinos and Arab nationals have a much higher percentage of younger employees than any other group – which in part explains responses to both career opportunities and attitude towards salary.

British, American and Western Europeans are the best paid, but in general these Western Expats are also considerably older, and at a more advanced stage of their careers.

It wasn’t all positive about the UAE, however, particularly when it came to the cost of education. Just 4.7% think they get a better deal, while three-quarters of those surveyed said they lose financially living in the UAE when it comes to paying for education in the emirates.

