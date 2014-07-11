New Yas Island beach club plans December opening

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Paradise Social Club plans to become one of the hottest attractions on island which hosts Abu Dhabi F1 event
Plans have been announced to open a new beach club on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island, the venue to the annual Formula 1 Grand Prix.
Slated to open on December 2, the Paradise Social Club aims to become "one of the hottest attractions" on Yas Island and will be located next to the Yas Links Abu Dhabi golf course.
According to a statement, the Paradise Social Club will feature 280-degree beach and mangrove views.
"The main goal of the club is to offer a relaxed and stress-free environment from the early morning until late night with fine dining, uplifting music, attention to detail and impeccable service to their members and guests," said the statement.
One of the club's restaurants, MAI, will offer a selection of the finest seasonal oysters, plus a gourmet assortment of seafood platters, sushi, caviar and hand-sliced smoked salmon - mixed with a celebration of the world's finest champagne and wines, the statement added.
The Paradise Social Club's Spa amenities will also feature a spa comprising three treatment rooms and an outdoor Spa Massage Pavilion.
In addition, the club will feature resident DJs and beach and resort chic boutiques.
"The Paradise Social Club that we are creating is a combination of all the great beach clubs around the world with our own unique local touch. We are very thrilled and proud to have the first one right here in Abu Dhabi, with such a stunning space on Yas Island," said Acer M A Jamal, CEO, Paradise Social Club.
Paradise Social Club will operate on an invite-only basis which currently offers five different types of membership packages for prospective members.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules