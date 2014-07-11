New Yas Island beach club plans December opening

Paradise Social Club plans to become one of the hottest attractions on island which hosts Abu Dhabi F1 event

By Andy Sambidge
  • Friday, 11 July 2014 9:37 AM
An aerial view of Yas Island. (For illlustrative purposes only)

Plans have been announced to open a new beach club on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island, the venue to the annual Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Slated to open on December 2, the Paradise Social Club aims to become "one of the hottest attractions" on Yas Island and will be located next to the Yas Links Abu Dhabi golf course.

According to a statement, the Paradise Social Club will feature 280-degree beach and mangrove views.

"The main goal of the club is to offer a relaxed and stress-free environment from the early morning until late night with fine dining, uplifting music, attention to detail and impeccable service to their members and guests," said the statement.

One of the club's restaurants, MAI, will offer a selection of the finest seasonal oysters, plus a gourmet assortment of seafood platters, sushi, caviar and hand-sliced smoked salmon - mixed with a celebration of the world's finest champagne and wines, the statement added.

The Paradise Social Club's Spa amenities will also feature a  spa comprising three treatment rooms and an outdoor Spa Massage Pavilion.

In addition, the club will feature resident DJs and beach and resort chic boutiques.

"The Paradise Social Club that we are creating is a combination of all the great beach clubs around the world with our own unique local touch. We are very thrilled and proud to have the first one right here in Abu Dhabi, with such a stunning space on Yas Island," said Acer M A Jamal, CEO, Paradise Social Club.

Paradise Social Club will operate on an invite-only basis which currently offers five different types of membership packages for prospective members.

