New Zealand commits to Dubai Expo 2020 participation

Officials hope Expo 2020 will open up investment, economic and trade opportunities for New Zealand firms

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 28 April 2017 1:14 AM

New Zealand is the latest country to formally announce its participatiuon in Expo 2020 Dubai.

The country shares close ties with the UAE, as well as a shared vision in many key areas, such as energy and education and has also been a vocal supporter of Dubai on its journey to hosting the next World Expo, a statement said.

New Zealand Minister for Economic Development, Simon Bridges, formally announced the country’s participation by delivering a letter of acceptance from the New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English.

The letter said New Zealand’s desire to take part in the first World Expo in the Middle East region is grounded in the country’s core values - Kaitiaki, Ingenuity and Integrity.

Kaitiaki is a New Zealand term used for the Maori concept of guardianship, reflecting the country’s goal of preserving its environment and culture for generations to come.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, said: “There are many goals in common between New Zealand and the UAE including looking forwards to, and working towards, achieving a clean and renewable future.

"New Zealand’s decision to take part in Expo 2020 underlines the importance that Dubai plays as a global destination and a point of convergence for the peoples of the world, consistent with Expo’s overall theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.”

Jeremy Clarke-Watson, New Zealand Ambassador to the UAE, added: “New Zealand has a strong trade and economic relationship with the United Arab Emirates. Our countries embrace innovation and technology so we’re excited to share knowledge and ideas as we work together towards Expo 2020 Dubai.”

Officials hope Expo 2020 Dubai will open up investment, economic and trade opportunities for New Zealand firms, as well as boosting tourism for participating countries.

While New Zealand and the UAE already have strong ties in renewable energy, trade and agriculture, New Zealand is also keen to strengthen relations in technology, space, healthcare, environmental planning and protection and medical research.

Expo 2020 Dubai opens on October 20, 2020 and closes six months later on April 10, 2021. More than 180 nations are expected to participate in total.

