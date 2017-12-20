Now Dubai property investors can complete deals in a day

Dubai Land Department launches the Cube to drastically cut time needed down from 10 days

Dubai Land Department (DLD) has launched Cube, a new customer service centre, which will allow real estate investors to complete transactions in a single day.

The centre has been established in collaboration with a number of key partners including the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, the Dubai Police General Command, the Dubai Health Authority, the Department of Economic Development in Dubai, and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, state news agency WAM reported.

The new centre reduces both effort and time for real estate investors by providing all services in one location, rather than the previous 15 different locations.

Procedures can be completed in one working day rather than the previous 10 days, DLD said.

Majida Ali Rashid, assistant director-general and head of the Real Estate Investment Management and Promotion Centre at DLD, said: "We have established Cube in line with the directives of our wise leadership to further develop our services.

"We will achieve this through our continuous efforts to provide the highest quality services to real estate investors in one location, allowing them to complete all of their procedures easily and conveniently."

DLD in October announced that the total value of real estate transactions for the first nine months of 2017 reached AED204 billion ($55.5 billion), achieved through 52,170 deals.

It said there were a total of 37,633 transactions for land, residential units and buildings, generating a value of over AED88 billion.