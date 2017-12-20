Now Dubai property investors can complete deals in a day

Dubai Land Department launches the Cube to drastically cut time needed down from 10 days
By Staff writer
Wed 20 Dec 2017 03:03 PM

Dubai Land Department (DLD) has launched Cube, a new customer service centre, which will allow real estate investors to complete transactions in a single day.

The centre has been established in collaboration with a number of key partners including the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, the Dubai Police General Command, the Dubai Health Authority, the Department of Economic Development in Dubai, and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, state news agency WAM reported.

The new centre reduces both effort and time for real estate investors by providing all services in one location, rather than the previous 15 different locations.

Procedures can be completed in one working day rather than the previous 10 days, DLD said.

Majida Ali Rashid, assistant director-general and head of the Real Estate Investment Management and Promotion Centre at DLD, said: "We have established Cube in line with the directives of our wise leadership to further develop our services.

"We will achieve this through our continuous efforts to provide the highest quality services to real estate investors in one location, allowing them to complete all of their procedures easily and conveniently."

DLD in October announced that the total value of real estate transactions for the first nine months of 2017 reached AED204 billion ($55.5 billion), achieved through 52,170 deals.

It said there were a total of 37,633 transactions for land, residential units and buildings, generating a value of over AED88 billion.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Damac to offer Tesla car to lure property investors during retail fest

Damac to offer Tesla car to lure property investors during retail fest

18 Dec 2017
Retail
Prime Dubai offices cost less than a third of Hong Kong

Prime Dubai offices cost less than a third of Hong Kong

18 Dec 2017
News
Demand for Dubai industrial space remains subdued

Demand for Dubai industrial space remains subdued

20 Dec 2017
News
Aldar buys Abu Dhabi's International Tower for $179m

Aldar buys Abu Dhabi's International Tower for $179m

20 Dec 2017
News
Aldar begins handover of homes at two Abu Dhabi projects

Aldar begins handover of homes at two Abu Dhabi projects

19 Dec 2017
News
Dubai firm buys 'iconic' London skyscraper for $357m

Dubai firm buys 'iconic' London skyscraper for $357m

19 Dec 2017
Banking & Finance
UAE developer Azizi says to invest $2.5bn in the UAE in 2018

UAE developer Azizi says to invest $2.5bn in the UAE in 2018

19 Dec 2017
Construction
UAE developer says investors can buy homes with digital currency

UAE developer says investors can buy homes with digital currency

18 Dec 2017
News
UAE, Indian investors drive interest in Oman property

UAE, Indian investors drive interest in Oman property

17 Dec 2017
News
Dubai Land Department pens agreement to woo Indian investors

Dubai Land Department pens agreement to woo Indian investors

17 Dec 2017
News