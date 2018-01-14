Off-plan properties dominate Dubai's prime real estate market

The total off-plan market was worth $4.6 billion
Downtown Dubai was popular with the high-end deals during 2017.
By Bernd Debusmann Jr
Sun 14 Jan 2018 02:47 PM

Dubai’s prime residential market has seen an uptick in sales volume, driven by the popularity of off-plan properties, according to new data from Luxhabitat.

In 2017, the price per square foot for prime residences was at AED 1,482 ($403) per square foot, comparable to the levels recorded in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Additionally, the total volume for transactions in 2017 in the secondary prime residential market was AED 13.1 billion ($3.57 billion), a 10 percent increase from the year prior. Of the transactions, 82 percent were for apartments.

According to Luxhabitat, the top performing areas in terms of transactions were Dubai Marina with AED 3.34 billion ($909 million), the Palm Jumeirah with AED 2.32 billion ($631 million) and Downtown Dubai with AED 1.54 billion ($419 million). Combined, these three areas account for 42 percent of the secondary prime residential market.

In terms of villas, the total volume of sales was AED 4.4 billion ($1.2 billion), with 50 percent of transactions coming from the Emirates Living areas, with Emirates Hills alone account for AED 816 million ($222 million) in transactions.

The total off-plan market for prime residential communities was worth AED 16 billion ($4.6 billion), of which Downtown Dubai accounted for AED 5.8 billion ($1.58 billion), Dubai Creek Harbour for AED 2.9 billion ($789 million), and Mohammed bin Rashid city for AED 2.7 billion ($735 million).

“I have experienced a strong demand in off plan- especially in the higher segment and mostly situated on the beachfront,” said Luxhabitat associate director Brigitte Tenbergen.

“Most of these developments will be handed over in 2018 or mid-2019 and all have show apartments which makes the choice very easy.

“The existing developments are getting ‘tired’ and clients are looking for modern, contemporary design and open spaces with great views and good quality,” she added.

Another Luxhabitat associate director, Sally Ann Ghai, said the forecast for 2018 looks promising due to high buyer interest and engagement.

“Sellers, having had a tough year up against the high level of off plan sales, have accepted reality and adjusted prices accordingly to signpost their serious intention to sell,” she said.

"However, buyers should not take this signal of reasonableness as an invitation to charge in with even further low ball offers on already softened prices.

“Sellers have responded to market data that the end-user market in Dubai has undertaken a permanent correction.

"Buyers should not interpret the reasonable pricing now appearing as a crash market portend, but rather a considered response to concrete sales data by reasonable sellers,” she added.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Dubai premium office rents flatline during 2017

Dubai premium office rents flatline during 2017

09 Jan 2018
Banking & Finance
Revealed: where UAE investors are buying overseas property

Revealed: where UAE investors are buying overseas property

08 Jan 2018
Banking & Finance
New Dubai residential tower slated for early 2019 launch

New Dubai residential tower slated for early 2019 launch

08 Jan 2018
Construction
2018 Predictions: Fred Durie, CEO, Nshama

2018 Predictions: Fred Durie, CEO, Nshama

26 Dec 2017
Comment
2018 Predictions: Abdulla Bin Sulayem, CEO, Seven Tides

2018 Predictions: Abdulla Bin Sulayem, CEO, Seven Tides

26 Dec 2017
Comment
Developer to finish Dubai International City building after acquisition

Developer to finish Dubai International City building after acquisition

11 Jan 2018
Construction
Dubai's Union Properties buys stake in Egyptian developer

Dubai's Union Properties buys stake in Egyptian developer

10 Jan 2018
News
Aldar says to step up handovers of Abu Dhabi homes in Q1

Aldar says to step up handovers of Abu Dhabi homes in Q1

10 Jan 2018
Construction
Union Properties 'in final stages' of selling stake in Emicool

Union Properties 'in final stages' of selling stake in Emicool

10 Jan 2018
News
Revealed: $78bn worth of real estate transactions in Dubai in 2017

Revealed: $78bn worth of real estate transactions in Dubai in 2017

09 Jan 2018
News