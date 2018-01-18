Revealed: Emaar's new Dubai island destination

Emaar Development on Thursday unveiled a private gated island destination in the Arabian Gulf, offering residents the opportunity to experience Miami beach style living in Dubai.
Providing exclusive access for residents to a 1.5km private beach, the new 10 million square feet Emaar Beachfront destination will feature a wide range of leisure and lifestyle attractions including F&B outlets, beachside play areas and retail pop-ups set along a promenade.
Emaar said it is now offering the first residences for sale at a twin-tower development of 33-storeys and 26-storeys, Beach Vista.
Customers can choose from a selection of 1 to 4-bedroom apartments that will have access to facilities such as swimming pools, gyms and parking areas at the podium.
Ahmad Al Matrooshi, managing director of Emaar Properties, said: “Emaar Beachfront is a one of its kind private island development that offers the opportunity to experience a new lifestyle by the Arabian Gulf.
"Its unique selling proposition is its location and the free access it offers for residents to a private beach.”
Emaar said it will launch the sale of Beach Vista homes on January 20.
