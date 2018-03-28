Anantara Mina Al Arab on target for 2020 opening, says RAK Properties

Work on the UAE’s first ‘Maldivian’ inspired overwater villa complex in Ras Al Khaimah is in progress and will open in 2020, according to RAK Properties.

The property, the 306-room Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah will be operated under the InterContentinal Hotel Group’s (IHG) brand, and will feature a variety of luxury rooms and suites, a health club and spa, two pools, a well-equipped gym, and several specialty restaurants.

The opening of the resort will follow the successful handover of Bermuda Villas in 2017, as well as the launch of two residential projects in Mina Al Arab, as well as another on Abu Dhabi’s Reem Island, which is under construction.

RAK Properties – Ras Al Khaimah’s largest property developer – posted a net profit of AED 192 million ($52.2 million) in 2017, a 10 percent increase from 2016’s AED 175 million ($47.6 million).

This net profit, according to CEO and Managing Director Mohammed Al Qadi, will give the company “balanced financial leverage to support our ongoing projects and launch new projects.”

