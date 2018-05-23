Will private debt fund Gulf's next property boom?

JLL says it expects the next decade to witness a major growth in private debt as an alternative to commercial bank lending

The next decade is expected to witness a major growth in private debt as an alternative to commercial bank lending in the Gulf, with diversified capital sources set to boost development of the real estate market, according to a new report.



The report by JLL in conjunction with Clifford Chance said that despite continued growth in the size of the global private debt market, the Middle East has historically lagged behind, relying on commercial banks as the primary lending source for real estate developers and investors.

JLL said that while debt should be an integral part of real estate investment and development, the Middle East has historically seen less use of debt than the more mature overseas markets, primarily due to cultural beliefs and due to challenges related to lack of mortgage and bankruptcy laws and transparency of risk and reward metrics.

Steady improvements in market transparency and regulations are providing a more supportive environment for private funding sources to participate debt stack and subsequent growth in the real estate market, it added.

In 2017, a total of $81 billion of bank debt was lent to the real estate and construction sector in the UAE. JLL estimated that around 10 percent of the $51 billion of private debt that was raised outside of the three main global markets of US, Europe and Asia Pacific in 2017 could have been lent to the real estate sector in the GCC.

Two major benefits of private debt, JLL said, are the availability of finance to smaller and less well established borrowers who currently struggle to secure traditional bank debt without providing a high level of collateral as security, and more flexible loan terms for all.

“Developers and investors continue to seek flexible debt terms for the development and acquisition of real estate assets,” said Gaurav Shivpuri, head of Capital Markets for JLL in MENA.

“With historical limitation of terms on lending from the commercial banks, it is not unreasonable to assume that up to 10 percent of the total real estate debt market could come from private debt providers within the next decade.

"Collective investment vehicles will also emerge as debt providers, as investors see debt as an attractive capital stack for taking real estate exposure, especially given the interest rate cycle we are entering in,” he added.