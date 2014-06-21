Nice named as top destination for UAE private jet users

Nice is the most popular destination for UAE private jets users, with five trips per year, followed by Paris in second place with four trips and London in third place with two trips.

The findings were revealed by Private Jet Charter, one of the world's largest independent private jet charter consultants.

The company, which has a sizable market share in Europe and the Middle East, said that Nice is the most popular destination due to the high number of trips in the summer months as many private jet users like to escape the heat of the Gulf for Europe.

“These high net worth individuals tend to travel before Ramadan, return home for Ramadan and then travel again after Ramadan. Other popular Mediterranean destinations are Malaga and Olbia in Sardinia,” said Ross Kelly, managing director for Middle East, PJC.

He said: “Paris and London came second and third respectively as favourite destinations, with most private jet users going to Paris for shopping and London for business. Geneva also gets very popular in the winter for ski holidays.”

Kelly added: “The UAE private jet market is poised for further growth as more users are using private flights as a connection to fly on scheduled commercial airlines to destinations they don’t have routes for.

“As the industry grows, there will be a need for specialised private jet airports to ensure that the superior service granted to travellers on board is maintained after the flight all the way through departure or prior to flying on the jet. There is also a need for these exclusive airports for more effective servicing of private jets on landing and taking off at different times of the day.”

PJC has a network of offices in the UK, Nice and significant presence in the Middle East, through a base in Dubai and strong presence in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. The organisation also has offices in the key charter hubs of Moscow and Florida.