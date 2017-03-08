Nike launches hijab for Muslim athletes

Veil in line with the brand’s campaign to support all women in sports

By Lubna Hamdan
  • Wednesday, 8 March 2017 12:27 PM

Sports giant Nike has revealed the Nike Pro Hijab, a performance veil, which acts like a second skin, made from light and soft garment.

The hijabs were wear tested by Nike athletes such as Emirati figure skater Zahra Lari and Nike+ Run Club Coach Manal Rostom.

“I was really hesitant when I first saw it,” Lari said.

“I was thrilled and a bit emotional to see Nike prototyping a hijab, but I’ve tried so many different hijabs for performance, and with how fast I spin on the ice and in training, so few of them actually work for me. But once I put it on and took it for a spin on the ice, I was blown away by the fit and the lightweight,” she added.

The hijab is constructed from durable single-layer Nike Pro power mesh, which is breathable and lightweight polyester fabric. The mesh is also stretchy and allows for a personalised fit when combined with an elastic binding. It adapts to both the wearer’s head and her sport.

Ice skating, for example requires a tighter fit for twirling. The back of the hijab is also elongated to ensure it doesn’t come untucked. Fluff threads were used at the neck to eliminate the rubbing and irritation that can occur when an athlete sweats.

At the request of the athletes, the designers placed a signature Nike Swoosh just above the left ear to highlight the hijab’s performance nature. The hijab’s debut colours are black, vast grey and obsidian. They were based on the athletes’ desire for dark neutrals.

Nike has been highlighting performance problems associated with wearing a traditional hijab during competition to simultaneously raise awareness while encouraging Muslim females to follow athletic careers.

The Nike Pro Hijab will be available for purchase starting Spring 2018.

