NIMR to supply 1,750 armoured vehicles to the UAE

Subsidiary of Emirates Defense Industries Co to deliver military hardware to UAE Armed Forces from 2018
NIMR Automotive, a subsidiary of Emirates Defense Industries Company (EDIC), on Thursday announced that it is set to supply more than 1,750 armoured vehicles to the UAE Armed Forces under three new contracts.
NIMR will deliver 1,500 JAIS 4x4 and 6x6 infantry fighting vehicles, as well as more than 150 HAFEET 630A artillery support vehicles and 115 AJBAN 440A vehicles equipped with anti-tank guided missile systems from 2018, it said in a statement.
The company did not give a value to the contracts which were announced on the final day of the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi.
The vehicles will be produced at NIMR’s new 37,500 sq m facility, the largest military vehicle manufacturing facility in the Middle East and North Africa.
Dr Fahad Saif Harhara, CEO of NIMR, said: “We are delighted and proud to have been selected to support the UAE Armed Forces expand its capability with our best-in-class military vehicles and technology. These vehicles sit at the cutting edge of military technology, combining our proven platforms integrated with complex mission equipment. These agreements represent an important milestone in our company’s history.”
He added: “The UAE’s decision to expand its current fleet of NIMR-made vehicles is testament to the standards and increased capability our products. The JAIS, HAFEET and AJBAN range are combat-proven and will continue to protect lives of our soldiers on the battlefield."
