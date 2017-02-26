No passengers left standing in aisles on Saudi flight, says airline

Investigation launched into overbooked Saudi flight

By Neil Halligan
  • Sunday, 26 February 2017 7:01 PM
pakistan international airline (Getty Images)

pakistan international airline (Getty Images)

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has denied media reports that passengers were forced to stand in the aisles during a flight to Saudi Arabia.

Reports in international media, including the BBC, cited a report in Pakistan media that claimed that seven passengers were forced to stand for the duration of the flight from Karachi to Medina.

“Media reports alleging that some passengers travelled standing are exaggerated and baseless,” Danyal Gilani, general manager Public Affairs, PIA, said in a statement to Arabian Business.

“It is not possible for anyone to travel like that in an aircraft, regardless of the duration of the flight.”

He said the airline has, however, launched an investigation into allegations that seven extra passengers booked on a flight

“The matter pertaining to the travel of more passengers than the booked load on PK-743 on January 20, 2017 is under investigation,” Gilani said.

 He added that said PIA’s acting CEO Bernd Hildenbrand has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident, and said “strict action would be taken against anyone found at fault”.

“PIA is committed to ensure the safety of the passengers and cannot allow any incident to happen which compromises safety,” said Gilani.

Related:

Stories

Pakistan villagers attack convoy of Qatar royals hunting rare bird

Pakistan arrests 12 PIA staff after drugs found on Dubai flight

Etihad says codeshare flights to Pakistan 'affected by strikes'

Dubai authorities fine airline after woman travels on boy’s passport

Former Pakistan army chief to head Saudi-led military alliance against terrorism

Also in Transport

GCC close to agreement on centralising air traffic management

Video: World's biggest twin-engine jetliner has foldable wings

Also in Saudi Arabia

Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour

Saudi's Al-Jubeir visits Baghdad to bolster reconciliation post ISIL

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Egypt »

Jawad Nabulsi  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah  Radwa Rostom  Mohamed El Dahshan 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Election of Donald Trump, one-time owner of now-defunct East...

4
Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

In a few short years how we get from A to B will be dramatically...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking