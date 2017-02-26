No passengers left standing in aisles on Saudi flight, says airline

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has denied media reports that passengers were forced to stand in the aisles during a flight to Saudi Arabia.

Reports in international media, including the BBC, cited a report in Pakistan media that claimed that seven passengers were forced to stand for the duration of the flight from Karachi to Medina.

“Media reports alleging that some passengers travelled standing are exaggerated and baseless,” Danyal Gilani, general manager Public Affairs, PIA, said in a statement to Arabian Business.

“It is not possible for anyone to travel like that in an aircraft, regardless of the duration of the flight.”

He said the airline has, however, launched an investigation into allegations that seven extra passengers booked on a flight

“The matter pertaining to the travel of more passengers than the booked load on PK-743 on January 20, 2017 is under investigation,” Gilani said.

He added that said PIA’s acting CEO Bernd Hildenbrand has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident, and said “strict action would be taken against anyone found at fault”.

“PIA is committed to ensure the safety of the passengers and cannot allow any incident to happen which compromises safety,” said Gilani.