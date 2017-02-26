No passengers left standing in aisles on Saudi flight, says airline

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Investigation launched into overbooked Saudi flight
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has denied media reports that passengers were forced to stand in the aisles during a flight to Saudi Arabia.
Reports in international media, including the BBC, cited a report in Pakistan media that claimed that seven passengers were forced to stand for the duration of the flight from Karachi to Medina.
“Media reports alleging that some passengers travelled standing are exaggerated and baseless,” Danyal Gilani, general manager Public Affairs, PIA, said in a statement to Arabian Business.
“It is not possible for anyone to travel like that in an aircraft, regardless of the duration of the flight.”
He said the airline has, however, launched an investigation into allegations that seven extra passengers booked on a flight
“The matter pertaining to the travel of more passengers than the booked load on PK-743 on January 20, 2017 is under investigation,” Gilani said.
He added that said PIA’s acting CEO Bernd Hildenbrand has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident, and said “strict action would be taken against anyone found at fault”.
“PIA is committed to ensure the safety of the passengers and cannot allow any incident to happen which compromises safety,” said Gilani.
Great Initiative, next step would be to punish the Tailgaters on the fats lane with similar punishment :) moreSunday, 26 February 2017 12:59 PM - JPS
Wonderfully accurate observation Fentoni. Thank you. moreSunday, 26 February 2017 8:57 AM - Gary
Of course SA forces did not inflict any sort of attack on civilians. It is so obvious that SA forces are in for the sake of peace and stability so there... moreSunday, 26 February 2017 9:00 AM - As1991
Looking at the strategy being played out in Downtown and at Dubai Mall it looks like someone has already worked out that the game is up with regard US... moreWednesday, 22 February 2017 1:09 PM - MT3
Just ponder over it for a moment; ethical leadership enhances the company’s reputation in the financial market and society at large. A solid reputation... moreThursday, 23 February 2017 8:44 AM - Kevin
Great Initiative, next step would be to punish the Tailgaters on the fats lane with similar punishment :) moreSunday, 26 February 2017 12:59 PM - JPS
Looking at the strategy being played out in Downtown and at Dubai Mall it looks like someone has already worked out that the game is up with regard US... moreWednesday, 22 February 2017 1:09 PM - MT3
I feel with VAT in place from 2018, retailers, SMEs will figure out ways of Tax-evasion as it happens in most of the developing economies unless authorities... moreTuesday, 14 February 2017 1:10 PM - Diya Pardasani
Just ponder over it for a moment; ethical leadership enhances the company’s reputation in the financial market and society at large. A solid reputation... moreThursday, 23 February 2017 8:44 AM - Kevin
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules