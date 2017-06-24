Now you can book a Careem car in Dubai without the app

Dubai-based private ride-hailing app launches Careem On Call which uses geo-linked locations across city

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 24 June 2017 10:50 AM

Careem, the Dubai-based private ride-hailing app, has launched a first of its kind service Careem On Call, using geo-linked locations across Dubai.

The introduction allows users to book a Careem car in five seconds without downloading the app or setting up an account.

Careem On Call targets people who are relocating or travelling to Dubai and aren’t familiar with the world of ride-hailing apps, the company said in a statement.

It was set up after Careem saw organic demand from businesses who have parking challenges for their guests.

It said that the process of ordering a Careem On Call couldn’t be more simple. The customer dials in the unique number which is geo-linked to the location, then simply presses one, which is when a car is automatically despatched to the exact place.

The customer receives an SMS with the Captain’s registration plate and his mobile number so the two parties can easily identify each other.

As Careem on Call is an app-free service customers must be prepared to pay the captain with cash, it said.

Bassel Alnahlaoui, vice president of Business Development and Government Relations, said: "Careem On Call has come about from an organic demand we see from small, medium and even large-scale businesses who have parking challenges for their guests or where people struggle to get a car home from.

"We set it up to provide a service that can help relieve reception staff from having to book cars and having the tiresome task of explaining their location to a driver, so that their guests can be self-sufficient and book a ride on their own terms."

The Careem On Call network is now live and spread wide across Dubai with over 100 locations already.

