Number of deaths on Abu Dhabi roads drops

Abu Dhabi registered a 22 percent drop in deaths caused by road accidents in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same quarter last year, according to Abu Dhabi Police.
Brigadier Khalfan Al Dhaheri, director general of central operations, Abu Dhabi Police, said the results were achieved as serious road accidents reduced by six percent following the implementation of its traffic safety and awareness plan.
Excessive speeding, negligence, lack of attention, poor assessment of road circumstances, running red signals, entering the road dangerously, not giving priority to pedestrians, not wearing seat belts and not keeping a safe distance between vehicles were among the primary causes for road accidents.
Accidents, where people were run over, accounted for 17 percent of total accidents between January and March period, according to state news agency WAM.
Al Dhaheri urged motorists to drive carefully and slow down while approaching zebra lines, shopping centres and populated areas.
The report only made mention of percentages with no actual numbers.
