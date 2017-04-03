Oberoi set to open Ajman's first 5-star beach resort

The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah has received the first five-star resort classification from Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATTD) ahead of its official opening.

Operated by Oberoi Hotels and Resorts, The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah, will open later this week and is located beside 247 acres of rich ecological wetland around which Al Zorah is centred.

Faisal Al Nuaimi, general manager of the Ajman Tourism Development Department, said: “We are delighted to welcome The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah as the first five-star beach resort in the emirate and the fifth five-star hotel.

"Our goal is to develop a tourism sector in line with the aim of making the emirate the destination of choice for all types of tourists.

"We are confident that this development will help to increase the attractiveness of the emirate of Ajman, assisting with our efforts and strategic objectives of promoting it as a unique tourism destination both locally and internationally.”

Covering an area of 5.43 million square metres, Al Zorah is a mixed-use coastal development situated on 1.6km stretch of a beachfront.

Imad Dana, CEO, Al Zorah Development Co, said: “The classification of The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah as a five-star property further strengthens our promise and commitment to attracting the best products and services to the region.

"Visitors to our destination are already enjoying the 18-hole championship golf course, navigating the development through the completed landscaped roads and infrastructure, the recreational public parks and the soon-to-open Marina 1. Now with the five-star hotel open to tourists and residents, Al Zorah will serve to enhance the UAE’s luxury hospitality sector. Set within a grand destination, the hotel will offer more than just its premises to the visitors but an entire offering of wellness, tranquil yet vibrant waterfront living.”

Al Nuaimi added: “The opening of Ajman’s latest five-star resort in addition to the ongoing development of Al Zorah, as well as a number of additional enterprises, highlights the major tourism and investment projects currently being developed to attract the largest possible number of foreign tourists, which will help increase tourist traffic and footfall to the emirate.”