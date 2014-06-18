Official confirmation: Ramadan to start June 29

The Sharjah Planetarium also said it expects Eid to begin on July 28th.

By Courtney Trenwith
  • Wednesday, 18 June 2014 9:22 AM

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan will start on Sunday, June 29, it has been confirmed by the Sharjah Planetarium and reported by UAE state news agency WAM’s Arabic service.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is based on moon sightings.

It is when Muslims fast between sunrise and sunset; fasting is one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

Non-Muslims also must refrain from eating and drinking in public.

Working hours also are often reduced, particularly for Muslims fasting.

Meteorologists in the Gulf have said there could be as much as 15 hours of daylight this year.

The Sharjah Planetarium also said it expects Eid – the end of Ramadan – to begin on July 28th.

Posted by: Sulaiman Monday, 23 June 2014 12:47 PM[UAE] - United Arab Emirates

What if Saudi Arabia declares it on 28th? It is usually unlikely that 2 consecutive months coming in 30 days. Month Rajab had 30 days. As per this prediction, month Shaaban also will have 30 days. If Ramadan falls on Sunday 29th, it means the previous months were not followed correctly.

Posted by: Erik Salem Moisan Wednesday, 18 June 2014 12:51 PM[UAE] - Norway

Thank you AB for breaking the news.
Our heartfelt greetings and Good-wishes to Everyone.

Let us make efforts this Ramadan to get Closer to Our Creator and also Bring ALL HIS CREATION closer to HIM.

May everyone have a solemn and peaceful celebration of Ramadan.
May the divine graces and blessings of OUR Creator be on all of Us.
Ramadan Kareem.

Posted by: Naceur Mechmoum Thursday, 19 June 2014 9:01 AM[UAE] - Tunisia

Can you pls make your minds up. Is it 28th or 29th. Makes a difference.
Can you pls make your mind up . Is it 28th or 29th. Does make a difference.

