Oil prices hold near annual peaks, awaiting OPEC cuts

Oil prices rise for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday to trade above $56 a barrel

By Reuters
  • Wednesday, 28 December 2016 2:47 PM

Oil prices rose for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday to trade above $56 a barrel, not far off their peaks since mid-2015, with the market awaiting evidence of OPEC supply reductions in the new year.

International Brent crude futures were up 36 cents at $56.45 a barrel by 1000 GMT. Brent hit $57.89 on Dec. 12, its highest since July 2015.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices were up 27 cents at $54.17 per barrel, not far from the year's high of $54.51 reached on Dec. 12.

US crude prices have gained 25 percent since mid-November, helped by expectations for OPEC's supply cut and solid US economic figures that have also bolstered equity prices.

Trading is expected to remain thin this week ahead of the New Year holiday.

The market is taking a wait-and-see approach to the official start of the landmark deal reached by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and several non-OPEC members to reduce their output. The deal is set to kick in from Jan. 1.

OPEC and non-OPEC producers are expected to lower production by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd), with Saudi Arabia, OPEC's largest producer, agreeing to bear the lion's share of the cuts.

"There are mixed expectations of the cuts, trading is thin so the first two weeks of January would be critical to watch," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at Sydney's CMC Markets.

"If there's any misstep or any indication of disagreement to (the deal), we would see crude prices dropping," he said.

In a sign that the world's oil major producers may abide by their agreement, OPEC member Venezuela said it will cut 95,000 bpd of oil production in the new year.

Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh also said on Tuesday he expected OPEC to abide by the deal. "While competing, we do have engagement," Iranian news agency Shana quoted him as saying.

Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft said it planned to boost oil output by 4.5 percent to 5 percent next year, less than it had intended before Russia, one of the non-OPEC member countries, joined a deal to cut supply.

Related:

Stories

Oil edges further above $55 ahead of supply cut deal

Saudi Arabia cuts 2016 budget deficit, to boost 2017 spending

Saudi Arabia crude exports fall to 7.636m bpd in October

KSA's oil revenue rises by 46% in 2017

OPEC points to larger 2017 oil surplus, unless cuts implemented

Companies

Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries - OPEC

Also in Energy

UAE petrol prices set to jump in January following December fall

Saudi sovereign fund set to buy stake in UAE utility firm

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi's Petrorabigh chooses HSBC Capital as adviser for rights issue

New Saudi authority set to develop theme parks industry

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Media »

Noura Al Kaabi  Rani Raad  Afrah Nasser  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

The upstream movement: Oil producers must invest to avoid another crisis

The upstream movement: Oil producers must invest to avoid another crisis

While oil producers continue to debate a reduction in output...

Saudi's Naimi's battles against Western 'greed' shine light on Aramco IPO

Saudi's Naimi's battles against Western 'greed' shine light on Aramco IPO

Former minister releases memoirs 'Out of the Desert'; reveals...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking