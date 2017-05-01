Oldest part of Umm Al Quwain set to be redeveloped

Ruler Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla issues resolution calling for comprehensive revamp plan

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 1 May 2017 2:40 PM

The ruler of Umm Al Quwain has issued a resolution calling for the redevelopment of the oldest part of the emirate.

According to state news agency WAM, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, the resolution mandates that the Umm Al Quwain Department of Planning and Survey draws up a comprehensive plan.

The plan covers developing and upgrading the Old Umm Al Quwain, as well as demolishing derelict buildings, WAM said.

It added that tenancy contracts for residential and commercial properties in the Old Umm Al Quwain district will not be renewed after their next expiry.

It also stipulates halting the issuance of licences for new and existing facilities there, unless approved by the Separtment of Planning and Survey.

WAM reported that the Department will estimate the total cost for the development and upgrading of the district and propose the appropriate mechanism for collecting demolition fees.

Umm Al Quwain is the least populous of the emirates that make up the UAE.

