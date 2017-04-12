Oman Air carries 7.7m passengers in 2016, up 21%

Oman Air has announced that the number of passengers it carried in 2016 rose 21 percent to 7.7 million.

Its annual report also revealed that its fleet expanded to 47 aircraft, freight operations increased to 159,618 tonnes and one million extra meals were produced by Oman Air Catering Services.

Chairman Darwish Bin Ismail Al Balushi said: "2016 was a year of both change and consolidation for Oman Air. Oman Air has continued its ambitious programme of expansion in 2016 with the introduction of four brand new Boeing 737-800s joining the Oman Air fleet.”

The number of available seat kilometres grew to 24.8 billion, an increase of 20 percent. Oman Air’s capacity increased significantly over the last year recording an increase in flight movements by more than 4,000 flights to nearly 51,952 flights, an increase of 9 percent compared with 2015.

As a result of the increased capacity, Oman Air experienced a 21 percent increase in passenger numbers with over 7.7 million passengers travelling with the airline in 2016, compared to 6.4 million passengers in 2015.

"While the fluctuating oil prices continue to affect the global economic outlook in general negatively, Oman Air’s revenues have increased during 2016 to OR472 million, an increase of 1 percent on 2015,” Al Balushi said.

He added that the company "has worked hard to increase the employment of Omani nationals" and now over two thirds of the workforce originates from Oman.

Al Balushi noted that the contribution from Oman Air, as national airline, to the economy of Oman is estimated at about OR600 million.