Oman Air plans major aircraft order despite profits delay

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
National carrier says it won't now break even in 2017 as low oil prices curb growth in the Gulf
Oman Air plans to move ahead with a multi-billion dollar order for wide-body jets early next year even though it won’t now break even in 2017 as the low oil price curbs growth in the Gulf.
The carrier is now aiming to end losses by the end of next year, contingent on demand not deteriorating further, Chief Executive Officer Paul Gregorowitsch said in an interview on Tuesday. While the Mideast carrier will also delay plans to expand to a fleet of 70 aircraft and 75 destinations to 2023 from 2020, it still plans to order 15 new wide-body jets needed to replace older planes and add capacity, he said.
Further discussions will be held with manufacturers and leasing firms next week as Oman Air seeks to agree terms to take either Airbus SE’s A350 or the Boeing Co 787-9. The US model has a slight advantage because the carrier already operates six Dreamliners, with the tally set to increase to 10 in 2018.
Oman Air will also go ahead with deliveries of the 20 Boeing 737 Max planes it has on order as it leases out some of its current narrow-body fleet to better match seats to demand. While the carrier is continuing to operate 10 Airbus A330s, which form the core of its wide-body operations, those planes will be retired to make way for the new aircraft. Gregorowitsch said the upgraded A330neo isn’t of interest.
While Oman Air remains unprofitable, the state-owned carrier is no longer getting government funding, having received $50 million last year and $300 million in 2014 when the CEO took over. The loss per passenger was cut by $10 last year and should decrease again in 2017, he said.
Even with expansion more tentative, Oman Air has still added Nairobi and Manchester to its network this year, according to Gregorowitsch. Peshawar in Afghanistan could follow before the end of 2017, and addition next year include Hong Kong, Seoul and a city in South Africa, he said.
More routes to mainland China are on hold after the company began flying to Guangzhou in 2016. It’s shelved plans for its own services to Turkey, relying instead on an agreement with Turkish Airlines. Oman Air’s German flights are now operated as code-shares with Deutsche Lufthansa AG and the European giant is among candidates for a joint-venture partnership, Gregorowitsch said.
For the record, I have to fly to the States next month to the city of Denver and will be flying Lufthansa, not because I prefer Lufthansa, but because... moreTuesday, 25 April 2017 1:13 PM - sarah
The lack of transparency around the Qatar World cup bid means that these investigations are inevitable. moreMonday, 1 May 2017 12:06 PM - Fentoni
What is coming out of Saudi Arabia is mostly about what is behind the news than the news itself; the real test will be when the news catch up! moreTuesday, 2 May 2017 8:21 AM - Farage
For the record, I have to fly to the States next month to the city of Denver and will be flying Lufthansa, not because I prefer Lufthansa, but because... moreTuesday, 25 April 2017 1:13 PM - sarah
The lack of transparency around the Qatar World cup bid means that these investigations are inevitable. moreMonday, 1 May 2017 12:06 PM - Fentoni
Never understood why Etihad invested so much money in a union-dominated airline which for decades has never produced a profit, not even a black zero! moreThursday, 27 April 2017 8:05 AM - Normal Citizen
I was offered 25% discount on a famous electronic brand here as my piece of equipment was broken beyond compare. Even with 25% discount it was cheaper... moreMonday, 17 April 2017 1:11 PM - gordon
Oh poor PepsiCo. Tough - excellent idea to tax sugary drinks.
However, drinks containing High Fructose Corn Syrup should be taxed even higher... more
For the record, I have to fly to the States next month to the city of Denver and will be flying Lufthansa, not because I prefer Lufthansa, but because... moreTuesday, 25 April 2017 1:13 PM - sarah
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules