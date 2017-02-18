Oman Air says image being attacked by fake Twitter account

National carrier reports account to gov't authorities, says legal action will be taken against imposter

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 18 February 2017 1:14 AM

Oman Air has revealed that a fake Twitter account has been set up in its named in an effort to damage its image and reputation.

The national carrier said in a statement that a video clip posted by a citizen aimed at damaging Oman Air has encouraged further similar activities, including the Twitter account.

It said any information or communication coming from the account, @omanairline, is "unauthorised and should be disregarded".

It added in the statement: "Followers and valued guests have been informed that @omanair is the airline's only official account. Government authorities have been informed about the imposter and firm legal action will be taken against the concerned individuals in accordance with the law.

"Any attempt intended to damage the reputation of the airline in an inappropriate way, will be taken further in line with the jurisdiction of the Sultanate of Oman."

Last month, Oman Air said it will more than double its contribution to the country's gross domestic product this year to OR900 million ($2.3 billion) as it seeks to continue expansion of its fleet and network.

The national carrier increased its GDP contribution in 2016 by 6 percent to OR415 million.

The increase came in the context of increasing global volatility, economic downturn and drastically reduced Government support from over OR100 million to just OR20 million, the airline said.

Related:

Stories

Oman Air increases flights to key Indian cities after gov't deal

Oman Air launches grooming centre for frontline staff

Oman Air plans to double contribution to GDP to $2.3bn in 2017

Oman Air says passenger dies on flight from Jeddah

Galleries
Revealed: Top 10 airlines in the world

Revealed: Top 10 airlines in the world

Companies

Oman Air

Also in Media

Dubai's OSN launches 'affordable' packs as TV competition intensifies

ITP Media Group on track to sign social influencers with reach of 25 million

Also in Oman

Construction work starts on new $39m Oman shopping mall

Oman mulls taking early payments for oil deliveries

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Digital dilemma: the future on advertising

Digital dilemma: the future on advertising

If you’re not advertising online these days, you’re not advertising...

Saudi Arabia's rulers adapt message for social media age

Saudi Arabia's rulers adapt message for social media age

Saudi Arabia's leaders have historically courted public opinion...

Changing channels: what is the future of TV in the Middle East?

Changing channels: what is the future of TV in the Middle East?

It is a relentless argument: has the advent of digital content...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking