Oman Air says image being attacked by fake Twitter account

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
National carrier reports account to gov't authorities, says legal action will be taken against imposter
Oman Air has revealed that a fake Twitter account has been set up in its named in an effort to damage its image and reputation.
The national carrier said in a statement that a video clip posted by a citizen aimed at damaging Oman Air has encouraged further similar activities, including the Twitter account.
It said any information or communication coming from the account, @omanairline, is "unauthorised and should be disregarded".
It added in the statement: "Followers and valued guests have been informed that @omanair is the airline's only official account. Government authorities have been informed about the imposter and firm legal action will be taken against the concerned individuals in accordance with the law.
"Any attempt intended to damage the reputation of the airline in an inappropriate way, will be taken further in line with the jurisdiction of the Sultanate of Oman."
Last month, Oman Air said it will more than double its contribution to the country's gross domestic product this year to OR900 million ($2.3 billion) as it seeks to continue expansion of its fleet and network.
The national carrier increased its GDP contribution in 2016 by 6 percent to OR415 million.
The increase came in the context of increasing global volatility, economic downturn and drastically reduced Government support from over OR100 million to just OR20 million, the airline said.
I feel with VAT in place from 2018, retailers, SMEs will figure out ways of Tax-evasion as it happens in most of the developing economies unless authorities... moreTuesday, 14 February 2017 1:10 PM - Diya Pardasani
Indeed it does and many people transit overnight in DXB - hence my question.
more
read the article again....which notes that the part of initially given and fitted into Emirates and passengers boarded, but then upon Delta HQ instruction... moreMonday, 13 February 2017 1:03 PM - SA1
I feel with VAT in place from 2018, retailers, SMEs will figure out ways of Tax-evasion as it happens in most of the developing economies unless authorities... moreTuesday, 14 February 2017 1:10 PM - Diya Pardasani
Actions speak louder than words. Integrity is a fundamental leadership attribute and it’s essential for a strong ethical culture that integrity starts... moreThursday, 26 January 2017 7:57 AM - Dhiraj
Many individuals around the world are praying for Firoz and similar people... Families and kids were waiting and still waiting for those unfortunate..... moreSunday, 29 January 2017 9:33 AM - Mad
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules