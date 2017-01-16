Oman Air says passenger dies on flight from Jeddah

Oman Air on Monday announced that a passenger on its flight from Jeddah to Muscat died after falling ill in mid-flight.

The national carrier said in a statement that flight 674 was forced to divert to Riyadh after a passenger developed a "medical condition".

The captain decided to land the flight at Riyadh King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the nearest airport given the emergency.

Medical assistance coordinated prior to arrival at the airport and Oman Air crew did everything they could, but the passenger died shortly after arrival, the statement added.

"Oman Air expresses its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," the airline said, adding that about 197 passengers were on board the Airbus 330 aircraft.