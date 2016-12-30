Oman confirms it is joining Saudi-led anti-terrorism alliance

Move is praised by other Gulf Arab states as closing ranks with them against Iran

By Reuters
  • Friday, 30 December 2016 1:36 AM

Oman, traditionally on friendly terms with Iran, confirmed on Thursday that it had joined a Saudi-led coalition of Muslim countries fighting terrorism, a move praised by other Gulf Arab states as closing ranks with them against Iran.

Saudi and Gulf sources reported the development on Wednesday, saying Omani Minister for Defence Affairs Badr bin Saud al-Busaidi had informed Saudi Arabia in a letter that it would join the 40-strong grouping.

On Thursday, the Omani Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the move "comes within the common understanding of the Islamic countries and in particular the role and leadership of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia".

The ministry added, without elaborating, that Oman would also join hands with "brothers and friends" for regional security and peace.

Although differences are rarely aired in public, Oman has long stood out among its Gulf allies. The Sultanate has worried that a wider regional confrontation between Riyadh and Tehran could threaten its own stability, and has often sought to play the conciliator.

Saudi Arabia announced the formation of the coalition in December 2015 to the satisfaction of Washington, which had been urging greater regional involvement in the campaign against the militants of ISIL, who control swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria.

Although not explicitly targeted at Iran, the coalition includes neither Iran nor Iraq, whose Shi'ite-led government is closely allied with Iran.

Oman has watched anxiously as rivalry between Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Iran has grown. Riyadh and some other Gulf Arab states accuse Tehran of interfering in Arab countries to build its influence. Iran denies that accusation.

Related:

Stories

Oman joins Saudi-led Islamic alliance: Gulf sources

Saudi-led coalition to stop using UK-made cluster munitions in Yemen

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Galleries
Arab countries form Islamic coalition against terrorism

Arab countries form Islamic coalition against terrorism

Also in Politics & Economics

Saudi inflation rate falls to 2016 low in November

Syria ceasefire deal backed by Russia and Turkey takes effect

Also in Saudi Arabia

Oil prices on track for biggest yearly gain since 2009

Most Gulf markets end 2016 with firm tone after big swings

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from UAE »

Khaldoon Al Mubarak  Noura Al Kaabi  Ahmad Belhoul  Mariam Al Mansouri  Adeeb Al Balushi 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

New lawmakers say they are determined to protect basic services...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking