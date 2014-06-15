Oman cyclone threat wanes

A tropical cyclone that was expected to hit Oman on Sunday has been downgraded and is no longer expected to have any major impact on the country, according to meteorologists.

Cyclone Nanauk is still persisting in the Gulf but is losing its strength and moving further northwest, away from Oman, expats said.

Forecasters had initially expected the cylcone to make landfall in Oman between Ras Al Hadd and Ras Madrakah.

The UAE’s National Centre for Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) said on Wednesday it would have a land speed of an estimated 70-90 kilometres per hour in the storm.