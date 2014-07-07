Oman gov't approves plans for 54 more hotels

Ministry of Tourism says new hotels will had more than 2,900 rooms to sultanate

By Rahul Odedra
  • Monday, 7 July 2014 2:02 PM

The Oman Ministry of Tourism has approved the building of 54 more hotel facilities, which will add 2,908 more rooms to the Sultanate.

The majority of the new hotels will be one- and two-star facilities, while 14 of them will be in the capital Muscat. The Ministry has also approved 74 hotel apartments.

When completed, they will add to the existing 282 accommodation facilities in Oman, with the Ministry’s latest Annual Report showing that 24 new hotels were added in 2013, representing growth of 9.3 percent.

The number of hotel rooms grew by 12.3 percent last year to 22,521, while the number of tourists visiting the country grew by 7.8 percent to 2.1 million.

At the end of 2013, there were 12 five-star hotels, 21 four-star hotels, 24 three-star hotels, 33 two-star hotels and 53 one-star hotels, in addition to 95 hotel apartments, 28 rest-hotels and 16 camping sites.

Among the newly-approved facilities:

- 14 hotel facilities with 1,205 rooms were approved in Muscat, including a five-star hotel, 6 three-star hotels, 5 two-star hotels and 2 one-star hotels.

- In the Dhofar Governorate, 2 hotel facilities will be established as approved by the ministry. With a two-star and one-star ranking, both facilities are poised to offer a total of 74 hotel rooms.

- In North A'Sharqiyah Governorate, 3 hotels will be built offering a total of 77 one-star hotel rooms, while South A'Sharqiyah will see the establishment of 2 one-star hotels with 58 rooms.

- In Al-Wusta Governorate, a total of 8 new hotel facilities will be established, offering 145 hotel rooms.

- Three new hotels, have also been approved to be established in the Al Batinah South Governorate.

- In the Al-Dakhiliyah Governorate, the Ministry approved the establishment of five new facilities with 255 rooms.

- In the Al Buraimi Governorate, 2 hotels will be established while another hotel will be developed in Musandam offering 50 rooms.

Related:

Stories

Luxury scramble in Oman means mid-range potential

Muscat, Dubai hotels to see strongest revenue growth in 2015

Oman hits the road in search of tourists

Oman's top-end hotels see revenues rise 11% in 2013

Oman said to clamp down on holiday home leasing

Also in Travel & Hospitality

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Bahrain brings in new CEO to boost tourism appeal

Also in Oman

Oman Air to revise luggage rules from January

Oman said to build Gulf's largest egg supply facility

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

Posted by: Anonymous Wednesday, 9 July 2014 1:05 PM[UAE] - Dubai

You can build hotels till they come out your ears, but if you ban alcohol they will all stay empty. Just note how Kuwait and Saudi do not have tourism - ban alcohol and this will happen in Oman too.

Reply to this comment.

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Egypt »

Jawad Nabulsi  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah  Radwa Rostom  Mohamed El Dahshan 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

With the African population soaring by 30 million people a year...

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Zell am See's high mountains, dense forests and crystal-clear...

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

How the UAE's many new theme park projects will be able to co...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking