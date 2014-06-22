Oman power firms to start trading Monday after IPOs

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Shares in Al Suwadi Power Co and Al Batinah Power Co will begin trading after strong investor demand
Shares in Omani power firms Al Suwadi Power Co and Al Batinah Power Co will begin trading on Monday after their initial public offerings (IPOs) were both multiple-times oversubscribed by investors.
The two electricity-generating companies - which had been owned by a consortium of international and local investors - each offered a 35 percent stake to the public in offerings worth a combined OR62.7 million ($162.9 million).
However, they received total orders worth OR668.1 million during the offer period, which ran from May 11 to June 9, a statement from the firms said on Sunday.
Al Suwadi Power Co was raising OR32.5 million through the sale of 250 million shares priced at 0.13 rials each, and achieved subscriptions worth 10.5-times the target amount.
Al Batinah Power Co's offering of 236 million shares at 0.128 rials each was aimed at generating OR30.21 million, and was covered 5.56-times.
"The long-term agreements with the government of Oman that underpin the profitability of both companies, the strength of the project partners and the attractive pricing of the IPOs proved a hugely successful combination," said Przemek Lupa, chief executive of Al Suwadi Power.
Al Suwadi Power Co runs a 750 megawatt plant in Barka, north of the capital Muscat. Al Batinah Power Co operates a plant of the same size in the northern city of Sohar.
Under Omani regulations, power plants majority-owned by foreign investors must conduct an IPO within five years of commencing operations. Both started up in April 2012.
Both firms were owned by a consortium comprising GDF Suez with 46 percent, local firm Suhail Bahwan Group with 22 percent, Japan's Sojitz Corp and Shikoku Electric Power Co, each with 11 percent, and Oman's state pension fund with 10 percent.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules