Oman power firms to start trading Monday after IPOs

Shares in Al Suwadi Power Co and Al Batinah Power Co will begin trading after strong investor demand

By Reuters
  • Sunday, 22 June 2014 6:49 PM

Shares in Omani power firms Al Suwadi Power Co and Al Batinah Power Co will begin trading on Monday after their initial public offerings (IPOs) were both multiple-times oversubscribed by investors.

The two electricity-generating companies - which had been owned by a consortium of international and local investors - each offered a 35 percent stake to the public in offerings worth a combined OR62.7 million ($162.9 million).

However, they received total orders worth OR668.1 million during the offer period, which ran from May 11 to June 9, a statement from the firms said on Sunday.

Al Suwadi Power Co was raising OR32.5 million through the sale of 250 million shares priced at 0.13 rials each, and achieved subscriptions worth 10.5-times the target amount.

Al Batinah Power Co's offering of 236 million shares at 0.128 rials each was aimed at generating OR30.21 million, and was covered 5.56-times.

"The long-term agreements with the government of Oman that underpin the profitability of both companies, the strength of the project partners and the attractive pricing of the IPOs proved a hugely successful combination," said Przemek Lupa, chief executive of Al Suwadi Power.

Al Suwadi Power Co runs a 750 megawatt plant in Barka, north of the capital Muscat. Al Batinah Power Co operates a plant of the same size in the northern city of Sohar.

Under Omani regulations, power plants majority-owned by foreign investors must conduct an IPO within five years of commencing operations. Both started up in April 2012.

Both firms were owned by a consortium comprising GDF Suez with 46 percent, local firm Suhail Bahwan Group with 22 percent, Japan's Sojitz Corp and Shikoku Electric Power Co, each with 11 percent, and Oman's state pension fund with 10 percent.

Related:

Stories

Oman power firms set to double profits after share offer

Saudi's ACWA Power picks adviser for IPO

Oman may sell assets if oil prices drop, says cenbank

Oman, Spanish firms launch JV for $200m pipeline

Galleries
REVEALED: The 25 biggest IPOs ever

REVEALED: The 25 biggest IPOs ever

REVEALED: The most disappointing IPOs ever

REVEALED: The most disappointing IPOs ever

Also in Markets

Gulf states set to drive rebound in sukuk issuance in 2017

Gulf stocks barely move before Saudi budget

Also in Oman

Oman Air to revise luggage rules from January

Oman said to build Gulf's largest egg supply facility

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Media »

Noura Al Kaabi  Rani Raad  Afrah Nasser  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Does the Saudi IPO signal the end of the age of oil?

Does the Saudi IPO signal the end of the age of oil?

Saudis may want to capitalise on an asset that’s only going to...

China paves way for market-based IPO system

China paves way for market-based IPO system

A new law would let companies, not regulators, determine when...

Trading from the frontline in Palestine

Trading from the frontline in Palestine

Palestine’s economy has been crippled by the war on Gaza but...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking