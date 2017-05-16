Oman receives BAE military trainer aircraft

Sultanate of Oman announced its decision to purchase 12 Eurofighter Typhoon and eight Hawk aircraft in December 2012

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 16 May 2017 4:30 PM

Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) has received its first Eurofighter Typhoon and Hawk advanced jet trainer aircraft in a ceremony held at BAE Systems’ Military Air & Information business in the UK.

The Sultanate of Oman announced its decision to purchase 12 Eurofighter Typhoon and eight Hawk aircraft in December 2012, believed to be worth up to $2 billion at the time.

Deliveries of the first aircraft are due to begin later this year.

An invited audience of more than 100 delegates witnessed the handover at BAE Systems’ site in Warton, Lancashire, including Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidi, Oman’s Minister responsible for Defence Affairs (MRDA) and the Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman, Air Vice-Marshal Mattar bin Ali bin Mattar Al Obaidani.

The event was followed by a fly-past of a Royal Air Force of Oman Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft.

Chris Boardman, Managing Director, BAE Systems Military Air & Information, said: BAE Systems has a long and proud history of working in Oman, which has been built over more than half a century. Today’s event represents a further strengthening of that special relationship.

“We believe that, in Eurofighter Typhoon and Hawk, Oman has added the most advanced combat jet and proven training aircraft available in the world to its military portfolio. We look forward to continuing to work in close partnership with Oman’s Ministry of Defence as deliveries of the first aircraft begin.”

